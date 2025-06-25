Built as part of Petlibro’s evolving smart pet ecosystem, Scout goes beyond traditional pet cameras by using AI to track each pet’s daily activity, like eating and drinking, and automatically delivers personalized highlight reels, daily summaries, and live alerts through Petlibro’s app subscription. It’s designed for the modern pet parent, those who want deeper insight, new ways to connect, and less guesswork.

Key features include:

– Multi-Pet Recognition: Scout uses AI to distinguish between pets, tracking their behaviors individually by name.

– Activity Tracking: Scout automatically logs key behaviors—like eating, drinking, using the litter box, taking a selfie, or general movement—and organizes them in the Petlibro app.

– Pet “Selfie” Alerts: Your pet can now say hi! When they look into the camera, Scout captures the moment and sends a selfie straight to your phone.

– Daily Recaps: Scout sends you a summary of each pet’s day, complete with an activity recap and a video highlight reel of their most important moments.

– 360° HD View, Color Night Vision, and 2-Way Audio: Stay connected at any time or from any location, with clear video and live interaction.

– Privacy Shield and Sleek Design: Thoughtfully designed to blend into modern homes, Scout has a privacy-first design and built-in controls to ensure peace of mind.

– AI Assistant: “Tobi” can text you a daily summary of your pet’s activities, answer pet care questions, change Scout’s settings, and troubleshoot.

– Evolving Intelligence: The AI that powers Scout is designed to learn and improve over time. So the smart pet camera you enjoy today will be even smarter tomorrow.

“Our new Scout Smart Camera is more than just a product, it’s a leap forward in pet tech innovation,” said York Wu, Founder & CEO, Petlibro. “It harnesses the power of AI to distinguish between pets, track their behaviors, and surface the moments that matter most. And with AI that understands your pets and learns over time, we’re creating a future where pet care is more intelligent, more proactive, and deeply connected.”

Priced at $99.99, the Scout Smart Camera is now available at Petlibro.com and on Amazon.

This launch builds on Petlibro’s strong momentum in the pet tech space. Its category-defining feeders and fountains have reached over 3 million units sold. In just five years, Petlibro has become a top-ranked brand on Amazon with over 35% market share in smart feeders, and has expanded its retail footprint with placements in more than 1,000 Target stores, with continued growth on the horizon. Its design-forward approach has earned major accolades, including TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024 for the Polar Wet Food Feeder. With Scout, Petlibro is expanding its smart home ecosystem and reimagining what pet cameras can be—tech-forward, insight-driven, and built to bring pet parents even closer to the moments that matter.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Petlibro’s promotions. Please refer to Petlibro.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.