OtterBox just unveiled a limited-edition Coastal Getaway Collection inspired by laid-back East Coast summers. The new designs bring breezy, sun-soaked vibes to your phone with fresh patterns like Tin Fish and Coastal Blossoms. Perfect for beach days or just dreaming of them.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OtterBox just dropped its latest limited-edition release, the Coastal Getaway Collection, inspired by the carefree rhythm of East Coast summers. From sun-soaked beach days and breezy bike rides to oyster shucking and golden hour picnics with friends, the collection is an ode to the easygoing moments that define the season.

Bringing that laid-back energy into everyday life, the Coastal Getaway Collection features four fresh patterns — Tin Fish, Seaside Club, Sea You Later and Coastal Blossoms — each capturing its own unique essence of the summer season. With nods to nautical patterns, hydrangea blooms and relaxed resort vibes, the designs channel the idyllic, sun-drenched spirit of seaside living.

Available on the OtterBox Symmetry Series with Magnets, the Coastal Getaway Collection is compatible with the latest iPhone models and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The ultra-sleek design of the Symmetry Series flows seamlessly with the lines of your phone, providing a slim profile while delivering rugged protection. Tested to withstand drops three times higher than military standard, the cases include reinforced corners for enhanced shock absorption, raised edges around the camera to guard against hard hits and built-in magnets to support wireless charging, making them as practical as they are beautiful.

Complete your summer kit with an OtterBox screen protector and mobile charger, designed to keep your adventures going strong all season long. Follow @OtterBox on Instagram in early June to get in on the Coastal Getaway fun with a special summer giveaway pack.

