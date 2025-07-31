Discover how insulated windows using aerogel can significantly reduce heating and cooling costs for existing buildings.

AeroShield Materials, an MIT spinout, is advancing its super-insulating aerogel technology for window retrofits, aiming to enhance energy efficiency in existing buildings. The aerogel-insulated glass will be tested as part of Alpen High Performance Products’ WinSert® and WinSert Plus® secondary window inserts, designed to upgrade underperforming windows without full replacement. AeroShield’s aerogel is more transparent than glass, twice as insulating as current inert gases, and allows thinner, lighter double-pane windows to outperform triple-pane ones, potentially saving up to 20% on heating and cooling costs.

Waltham, MA – July 31, 2025 – AeroShield Materials , an MIT spinout developing cutting-edge, energy-efficient products for the built environment, is preparing to test the efficacy of its super-insulating aerogel technology in a new configuration, one that has the potential to deliver a heightened level of performance for window retrofits.

AeroShield’s aerogel insulated glass will be tested as a component of WinSert ® and WinSert Plus®, which are manufactured by Alpen High Performance Products . WinSert® is a secondary window insert designed to be installed on top of underperforming windows in aging homes and buildings, thereby eliminating the cost and challenges of total window replacement. Lawrence Berkeley National Labs (LBNL), a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory managed by the University of California, will then test the thermal performance of this new configuration.

By adding AeroShield to the WinSert ® product, architects, specifiers, and builders can dramatically improve window retrofit performance without increasing thickness or weight.

“About 80% of the buildings we will be using in 2050 have already been built,” said Aaron Baskerville-Bridges, co-founder and vice president of operations at AeroShield. “For cities and building owners that want to improve resilience, reduce their energy use, and increase comfort, there is a need for retrofit solutions that maximize performance while minimizing installation costs. There are billions of square feet of commercial buildings constructed with outdated window technologies. AeroShield offers a viable answer to this complex equation, particularly when you consider the prospect of retrofitting a single-pane window in an older building rather than replacing it.”

The tests being conducted on the new window configuration will utilize infrared thermography (IRT). Using a thermal camera, IRT will create a detailed understanding of the retrofit’s performance in a variety of climate settings.

“At Alpen High Performance Products, we are always striving for ways to make our windows and doors even more energy efficient to meet the needs of the market,” said Adin Hamilton, senior vice president of WinSert®. “This collaboration with AeroShield promises to help building professionals gain a critical advantage on this front. Once testing is complete, we’re eager to see how the combination of our window insert and their aerogel technology can gain traction in the growing retrofit market.”

A scientific breakthrough, AeroShield’s aerogel glass insulation is more transparent than glass and twice as insulating than the inert gases currently used to improve insulating glass performance. With this advancement, double-pane windows and doors can boost thermal efficiency while being thinner and lighter than their triple-pane glass counterparts, translating into up to 20% savings on a homeowner’s annual heating and cooling bills.

Testing is expected to be complete later this summer.

