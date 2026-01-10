Find out about the Foam Brick, the playful solution that defends against screen damage from thrown remotes.

Homes today are packed with advanced, sensitive electronics. Televisions now provide 8K resolution with slim designs, while cars are equipped with advanced computing systems and expansive panoramic glass roofs. Space tourism is even on the horizon, with plans for hotels in orbit. Yet, one of 2026’s most interesting gadgets might be a thirteen-dollar orange foam brick on a string. This simple invention could save your TV and your pride.

Screen Slam

The Jokari Screen Slam™ helps protect electronics during tense moments, such as the NFL Wild Card games. In the past, throwing a remote at a bulky TV usually didn’t do much damage, except maybe to the remote itself. But with today’s fragile screens and smartphones, one bad throw could cost you. The Jokari Screen Slam™ gives you a soft, brick-shaped object to toss at the wall, so you don’t have to worry about breaking anything or making an insurance claim.

A key feature is the wrist strap, which keeps the foam brick attached to you and protects your lamp, your pet, and your pride. If you miss your target, the cord pulls the brick back to your hand, so you can let out your frustration again without making a mess.

This product isn’t only for home use. With dashboard gaming in the Sony Honda AFEELA, drivers could use it to safely let out their parking-lot frustrations. As Vast prepares to launch the Haven-1 orbital habitat, astronauts might also need a way to express frustration in zero gravity without causing a floating hazard. The foam brick works for people both on Earth and in space.

Modern homes can handle almost anything except a meteor strike, but the electronics inside are still delicate. When big events are coming up, this simple foam brick gives fans a fun and safe way to let out their emotions and keep their devices safe for the next game.