This handpicked selection of gifts is perfect for crafters and creators alike.

Listen to Article

Whether you’re shopping for a painter, DIY enthusiast, or digital designer, our handpicked selection of imaginative and practical gifts is perfect for crafters and creators alike.

A 3D wooden book nook puzzle not only challenges your crafty loved ones creatively but also doubles as a cozy bookshelf decor item, depicting an imaginative miniature world.

This backpack cover is washable, reusable, and can be drawn on with any washable markers. This gift doubles as both an extra layer of protection for backpacks against various weather conditions and an ongoing art project.

This device allows makers to easily cut, draw, and score with 100+ different materials, including cardstock, vinyl, iron-on, glitter paper, cork, and bonded fabric. With wireless Bluetooth connectivity and an app compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android systems, the innovative tool provides access to thousands of customizable DIY designs and templates.

Inspire the artist, creator, or crafter in your life with a set of art dice, which will challenge them to develop their skills by prompting them to try different combinations of colors, settings, textures, artistic mediums, and more.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Give your friend or family member a unique customized gift while giving yourself a fun artistic challenge by crafting a custom Funko. Similar to designing a video game character or DnD model, you can design your pack of one or two customizable characters using a variety of hair, clothing, and accessory styles.

Gift your artistic loved ones a massive 176-piece drawing and sketch supplies kit, containing a sketch pad, graphite pencils, colored pencils, watercolor pencils, charcoal pencils, metallic pencils, blending paper stumps, refillable water brush pen, travel case, pencil extender, sandpaper block, and more.

Compatible with Galaxy, iPhone, and iPad products, this digital painting brush can help your artistic friend or family member take their digital projects to the next level by creating more realistic-looking brush strokes.

An innovative flower-drying oven is designed to absorb moisture from plant material, minimizing the discoloration or fading often seen using traditional hang drying or drying crystals. The machine quickly and efficiently dries flowers in just two hours, allowing the artist in your life to incorporate natural elements into their sculptures or DIY projects.

If the creator in your life is a culinary artist, inspire them with a new challenge by gifting them a compact and portable electric crepe maker that can make a wide variety of treats, from sweet to savory.

Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.