EarFun has introduced the Tune Pro wireless headphones, featuring Hi-Res Audio, dual drivers, and hybrid active noise cancellation. With up to 120 hours of battery life and support for AI-enhanced calls, the headphones are built for long listening sessions and everyday use. The Tune Pro is available starting May 20 for $69.99 through EarFun’s website and Amazon store.

EarFun Debuts All-New Tune Pro Delivers Outstanding Performance with 120 Hour Playback, Hi-Res Audio, and AI Noise Cancelling

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The all-new EarFun Tune Pro wireless headphones deliver stunning sound, smarter active noise cancellation, and all-day comfort with up to 120 hours of wireless playtime, designed for everyday listeners and audiophiles alike.

EarFun unveils the new Tune Pro, combining advanced technology with outstanding value. Engineered with next-gen features like Hi-Res Audio certification, hybrid ANC, AI-powered calls, and an astonishing 120-hour battery life, the Tune Pro is designed to bring your sound to life.

Dual Drivers and Hi-Res Audio for Superior Sound

The Tune Pro delivers all the emotions. This all-new Hi-Res certified over-ear headphone carries new dual drivers with separate sonic qualities and functions. A 40mm PET composite film driver covers the broad frequency range with deep, cavernous bass, fully defined mids, and sparkling highs. An additional 10 mm LCP polymer driver is integrated to articulate the high end further. Together, these drivers provide an energetic sound with true-to-life detail. For gaming or streaming, the all-new Theater Mode sound profile can provide enhanced 2-channel stereo and 360-degree spatial sound formats for total medium immersion.

Hybrid ANC for Total Immersion

The beauty of the Tune Pro is in its versatility to silence the world around you while creating a new one between your ears. The Tune Pro is a next-generational Hybrid ANC headphone that can effectively block out up to 45dB of noise. In the noisiest environments, unfolding the Tune Pro and toggling ANC mode is a practical and snappy way to get work done or simply escape. If you don’t want to use Bluetooth to connect, you have the option of utilizing the dedicated AUX cable port for wired listening while still taking advantage of the Tune Pro’s ANC system.

Long-Lasting Battery Performance and AI-Enhanced Clear Calls

While battery performance is slowly climbing in audio wireless performance across the competition, the Tune Pro leaps. With an unmatched 120 hours of total playtime, battery anxiety becomes a thing of the past, offering three times more playback than the other wireless ANC headphones in the segment. When you do need to charge your headphones, the Fast-Charging capability of the Tune Pro can resume business with a mere 15-minute charge powering 10 hours of playtime. Although you won’t have to take off your headphones often, when they’re on, you can confidently accept incoming calls thanks to the brilliant AI-assisted 5-Mic array featured on the Tune Pro. You’ll be able to hear the other person nice and clear. Video meetings are where the Tune Pro microphones shine from the intelligent AI noise reduction, singling out your voice as you speak for everyone to hear effortlessly.

Seamless Connectivity and Customization with EarFun Audio App

The Tune Pro also benefits from the latest cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.4, keeping music and streams reliably and securely in sync with your Bluetooth-enabled device. When you need to connect to two devices, EarFun’s Multipoint Connection makes it a breeze, allowing you to instantly toggle between the two. If you need to access your Voice Assistant of choice, you can do so straight from the headphones with a single tap. You can periodically monitor incoming emails on your laptop while enjoying mobile gaming with the dedicated Game Mode. This dedicated mode can be accessed via the companion EarFun mobile app, enabling the Tune Pro to deliver ultra-low latency times. The EarFun app also offers a host of useful features, including the ability to fine-tune your sound settings with the multi-band equalizer, adjust noise cancellation, and more.

Lightweight Comfort and Portability

Its ergonomic design and lightweight frame allow you to enjoy the Tune Pro all day long, for work or play. The fit remains comfortable and secure due largely to the soft, breathable ear cups that seal without causing excess pressure. In transit, the Tune Pro can be folded and stuffed into your bag as it accompanies you without taking up too much space.

Release Date and Early Bird Special

The EarFun Tune Pro will be released on May 20 and is available for purchase through EarFun’s website and EarFun’s official Amazon store for $69.99.

SOURCE EarFun, Inc

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Ear Fun, Inc’s promotions. Please refer to myearfun.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.