This watch combines poetic design, technical innovation, and hidden micro-engraved details to capture the spirit of exploration.

CIGA Design is set to unveil the Moon Walker Automatic Watch on September 10, 2025—an extraordinary timepiece that blends cutting-edge watchmaking with a tribute to one of humanity’s greatest achievements: the first lunar landing. Inspired by Neil Armstrong’s iconic footprint on the Moon in 1969, the Moon Walker transforms history into wearable art, featuring a miniature astronaut gliding over a meticulously recreated lunar surface. Engineered with a Swiss-made movement and CIGA Design’s award-winning Asynchronous-Follow Technology, the watch combines poetic design, technical innovation, and hidden micro-engraved details to capture the spirit of exploration.

CIGA design Sets Foot with Moon Walker: Carrying Humanity’s First Lunar Step in A Watch

Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A wearable mechanical poem by CIGA design, winner of the “Watchmaking Oscar”, GPHG(Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève) Challenge Watch Prize — Time Walks Where the Brave Once Stood.

For millennia, the Moon has stirred human imagination with its mystery, beauty, and silent pull of discovery. On July 21, 1969, Neil Armstrong’s footprint on the Sea of Tranquility became more than a step—it symbolized humanity’s bravery and our first leap beyond Earth’s gravity.

On September 10, 2025, CIGA design will unveil the Moon Walker Automatic Watch, a timepiece that captures this historic moment, bringing the legacy of exploration to your wrist.

A True Marvel Walks above A Timepiece

The Moon Walker is poetry in mechanics, featuring a miniature astronaut that replaces traditional hands, gliding above the sculpted lunar dial—just as Armstrong once did. Suspended beneath sapphire crystal, it evokes weightlessness and adventure, powered by a Swiss-made movement with CIGA design’s award-winning Asynchronous-Follow Technology, ensuring a smooth and novel time display.

A Faithful Recreation of the Moon’s Terrain

Inspired by the Moon’s surface, the dial recreates its topography with NASA’s ultra-high-resolution imagery and 0.05mm CNC micro-engraving. Every crater, ridge, and mare—from the Sea of Tranquility to the Ocean of Storms—is captured in detail.

Hidden Wonders Awaiting Discovery

Through 0.01mm Nano Laser Micro-engraving, Armstrong’s footprint, the Apollo 11 landing coordinates, and the moment of touchdown lie concealed within the dial—visible only under 10× magnification, inviting discovery of this quiet marvel.

Sophistication in Every Detail

The integrated titanium case offers lightweight comfort, hypoallergenic safety, and a high-gloss finish, with a seamless lugless design for modern appeal. Polished CNC-engraved 3D indices enhance depth and legibility. A curved sapphire crystal ensures durability and clarity, while the case back is etched with Armstrong’s words: “One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” A black fluororubber strap with hidden clasp completes a sleek, uninterrupted silhouette.

Don’t just tell time—own the moment that changed everything.

The Moon Walker lets you feel the weightlessness of history, the awe of Armstrong’s first step, and the courage that propelled humanity beyond Earth. Every glance awakens wonder, every second connects you to the leap that reshaped our view of the cosmos.

Key Specs:

Case Size: 46mm (excluding crown)

Watch Length: 220mm

Case Thickness: 17.05mm

Case Material: Titanium

Crown: 6.0mm diameter, CNC grooved

Strap Width: 22.0mm

Strap Material: Fluororubber

Glass: Sapphire glass (front and case back)

Water Resistance: 5ATM

Movement: Swiss-made automatic caliber CD-09 with Asynchronous-Follow Tech, 28,800 vph, 41-hour power reserve, 26 jewels.

Pricing:

$1699

Pricing:

$1699

