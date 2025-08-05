Transform your summer nights with BLUETTI and Yaber’s innovative products designed for versatile entertainment experiences.

BLUETTI has launched a summer co-branding campaign, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” in partnership with Yaber and RayNeo. The trio combines BLUETTI’s Elite 100 V2 power station with Yaber’s projector and RayNeo’s AR glasses to deliver shared outdoor movie nights or immersive solo entertainment—anywhere, anytime.

BLUETTI Partners with Yaber and RayNeo to Power Shared Joy & Solo Retreats This Summer

From family screen time to immersive solo play—this trio delivers a Complementary entertainment solution for summer.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI , a leader in portable power, is teaming up with entertainment projector pioneer Yaber and consumer AR specialist RayNeo for its summer co-branding campaign, “ A Midsummer Night’s Dream ,” offering two complementary experiences in one: shared family viewing and immersive solo entertainment.

This jointly developed solution combines three products: BLUETTI Elite 100 V2, Yaber T2 Plus GTV, and RayNeo Air 3s, designed to deliver flexible, versatile experiences for today’s users.

Movie Nights Made to Share

From backyard gatherings to campsite movie nights, the Elite 100 V2 Portable Power Station and Yaber T2 Plus GTV Projector combine to create a cozy, elevated entertainment setup made for shared summer moments.

With Google TV built in, the T2 Plus GTV offers direct access to Netflix, YouTube, and more. Its JBL speakers and Dolby Audio deliver cinematic sound that easily fills outdoor spaces. What extends the comfort is the Elite 100 V2, which boosts the projector’s 2.5-hour battery life to nearly 10 hours—enough for four feature films under the stars. With 1800W output power, it can also run extras like mini fans, lights, or a portable cooler all at once. Together, they deliver crisp 1080p viewing and hours of shared fun—turning any wall, tent, or RV into a summer cinema.

Private Theatre Made to Immerse

From solo movie nights to immersive gaming, the RayNeo Air 3s AR Glasses and Elite 100 V2 offer a vivid, unplugged experience built for uninterrupted focus and solo retreat.

The Air 3s bring a sharp 201″ virtual screen, with vivid colors and crisp detail—no physical screen or dark room needed. With broad compatibility across over 1,000 devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and the Nintendo Switch, it offers flexibility for home or travel.

Taking convenience a step further, the Elite 100 V2 features 11 versatile output ports—including AC outlets, USB-C, USB-A, and more—and keeps various VR devices, gaming gear like PCs, smartphones, and tablets running smoothly for gaming, late-night anime sessions, and uninterrupted entertainment. The Air 3’s razor-sharp micro-OLED display, paired with the Elite 100 V2’s whisper-quiet 30dB operation, also creates an immersive haven for visual and digital worlds.

Power Up Summer Moments—Share or Solo

Powering the summer stories—from backyard laughs with Yaber to solo escapes with RayNeo—BLUETTI’s portable power stations complete the scene with a versatile, complementary solution for on-the-go entertainment.

Celebrate the Midsummer Night’s Dream with the trio—get up to 10% off all three brands, and follow the campaign on social media for added treats.

