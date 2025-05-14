This projector line was inspired by the natural elegance of stone and granite.

Yaber has unveiled its T2 Series, a thoughtfully designed projector line inspired by the natural elegance of stone and granite, highlighted by the signature Lunar Rock colorway. The T2 Series combines modern aesthetics with practical features like a 360° rotatable stand and a lightweight, paint-free body that supports sustainable living.

Yaber Highlights the Timeless Design and Natural Aesthetic of the T2 Series in “Lunar Rock” Colorway

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Inspired by the enduring beauty of natural elements such as stone and granite, Yaber’s T2 Series stands out with its signature Lunar Rock colorway. This subtle yet expressive shade conveys quiet strength and resilience, reflecting Yaber’s ongoing commitment to products that balance thoughtful design with everyday functionality.

Designed for Simplicity, Built for Life

Embodying the design philosophy of “simplicity with depth,” the Yaber T2 Series features a clean, modern form highlighted by fluid lines and soft curves. A key design element is its multi-functional handle, which not only enhances portability also unfolds into a 360° rotatable stand—offering effortless adaptability for diverse environments.

Sustainability at the Core

The T2 Series integrates sustainable principles throughout its design. Its lightweight and paint-free body reduces both material usage and environmental impact. Additionally, the use of a single-adapter power solution eliminates the clutter of multiple cables, reinforcing Yaber’s dedication to eco-conscious engineering.

A Creative Collaboration

In a celebration of art and innovation, a special edition of the T2 Series pays tribute to renowned artist Keith Haring, incorporating his iconic illustrations such as “Barking Dog” and “Love and Heart.” This collaboration transforms the Yaber T2 into a collectible object—where creative expression and technology coexist in harmony.

Availability

The Yaber T2 Series is available through Yaber’s official website and Amazon. For a limited time, customers can take advantage of a special offer—get the T2 projector for $232.50 using the code P4T8XC25 on Amazon. To learn more, search “Yaber” on Amazon or visit the Yaber T2/T2 Plus product page.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Yaber’s promotions. Please refer to yaber.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.