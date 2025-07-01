Listen to Article

Baseus has launched its new EnerCore Series, a lineup of nine advanced charging solutions featuring built-in retractable cables designed to eliminate cable clutter. From 100W wall chargers to 145W power banks and a 6-in-1 universal travel adapter, the series combines sleek design with powerful, AI-enhanced performance for users on the go.

Baseus Unveils Revolutionary EnerCore Charging Solutions, Eliminating Cable Clutter Without Compromise

SHENZHEN, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baseus, a pioneering force in consumer electronics innovation for over a decade, today announces its groundbreaking EnerCore Series—a comprehensive collection of nine cutting-edge charging solutions that promise to transform how users approach portable power.

The EnerCore lineup, unified by Baseus’s signature built-in retractable cable design, directly addresses the frustrations of tangled cables and forgotten charging accessories that plague modern digital lifestyles.

Building on Baseus’s success as the world’s number one brand for retractable power products, the series embodies the company’s core philosophy of “Based on User,” delivering practical solutions that combine minimalist design with easy-to-use functionality.

Retractable Design with Industry-Leading Durability and Reliability

Every retractable cable in the EnerCore Series undergoes rigorous testing, withstanding over 30,000 pulls—equivalent to years of daily use. The EnerCore Series features a range of technologies, including a 3D heat dissipation design that efficiently releases heat during high-power charging, as well as AI-powered sensors and Baseus’s proprietary temperature control technology, which monitors and regulates temperature in real-time.

Premium Wall Chargers: Power up to 100W without Compromise

The EnerCore CJ11 Fast Charger with Retractable Cable is available in multiple power configurations to meet the diverse needs of users. The 67W model features a single retractable USB-C cable that extends 80cm (31.5 inches), alongside two additional USB-C ports. For users requiring dual retractable cables, the CJ21 model offers two built-in retractable cables, plus an additional USB-C port.

For power users, the 100W CJ11 variant delivers laptop-grade charging capabilities, supporting full-speed charging for the latest MacBooks and other mainstream laptops while maintaining backward compatibility with phones, tablets, and earbuds.

Revolutionary Power Banks: Portable Power Perfected

The EnerCore power bank lineup features four distinct options. The CR11 20,000mAh 67W model delivers substantial capacity with a total output of 67W, featuring a 70cm(27.6 inches) retractable cable and comprehensive device compatibility.

For maximum power delivery, the premium GR11 20,000mAh 145W model represents the pinnacle of portable charging technology, featuring a 1.2-inch color digital display, 145W super-fast charging capability, and proprietary stacking technology that makes it 11% smaller than typical 20,000mAh power banks.

Universal Travel Solution: Global Connectivity Simplified

The EnerCore 6-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter eliminates the need for multiple adapters by providing compatibility with four plug types: US, UK, EU, and Australian. With a 70W fast charging capability and support for up to six devices simultaneously, this adapter features a built-in 68cm (26.8 inches) retractable USB-C cable, alongside multiple ports for comprehensive connectivity.

Global Availability and Compatibility

The EnerCore Series will be available through Baseus’s official online and offline channels worldwide, including Amazon and, soon, Best Buy stores across the US.