While known for its home projectors, XGIMI launched its first pair of AI smart glasses.

XGIMI launched its first AI-powered glasses, MemoMind, at CES 2026. With this product, the company is moving from home cinema to wearable technology. The company is most known for its at-home projector technology.

The glasses help users keep their heads up by putting a digital assistant right in front of their eyes. According to the company, the glasses are meant to cut down on the habit of checking your phone all the time. Showing notifications and information at eye level promotes ‘ambient computing,’ the company states, where technology supports you without needing your full attention.

A Wearable Second Brain

MemoMind uses ‘multi-modal’ AI to sense the environment with the wearer. These glasses act as an automated assistant that sees, hears, and understands what’s going on around you. Smartphones, on the other hand, do the exact opposite because they require so much of the user’s attention.

Additionally, they can also receive immediate explanations through a subtle, transparent display for unfamiliar landmarks. This offers “intelligence on demand” while keeping the user’s hands free and eyes focused on their surroundings.

Integrating with Reality

XGIMI designed the hardware to be lightweight, avoiding the bulky look of early smart glasses. A small camera and processor quietly handle face and text recognition, so the device can identify people and translate signs right away.

“Our goal was to create something that feels like a natural extension of the human experience,” the company said during the announcement.

The technology is useful for more than just social situations. For example, surgeons could see vital stats without looking away from a patient, and mechanics could follow visual guides while fixing engines. MemoMind blends digital info with natural sight to keep users informed without pulling them away from the real world.

XGIMI plans to release pricing and availability details for the MemoMind glasses later in 2026. The company has yet to give an official launch date.