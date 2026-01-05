Listen to Article

LG is bringing back one of its most famous designs at CES 2026, and this time, it’s cutting the cords. The new LG OLED evo W6, known as the “Wallpaper TV,” is just 9mm thick—about the width of a smartphone. It’s designed to sit completely flush against the wall, but the real trick is that you don’t have to plug your cable box or game console directly into the screen.

Here’s how it works: all the plugs and processing happen in a separate “Zero Connect Box.” You can hide this box up to approximately 30 feet, and it sends 4K video and audio to the screen wirelessly. Because the TV doesn’t need to hold all those bulky ports, it stays thin enough to look like a piece of glass on the wall.

To make the picture stand out, LG is using something called “Hyper Radiant Color Technology.” This makes the screen nearly four times brighter than older OLEDs and cuts down on reflections. That’s a big deal if you have a lot of windows in your living room.

Additionally, the TV is run by a new Alpha 11 AI processor, which is built to keep the image sharp without making it look fake or “over-processed.”

“The Wallpaper TV represents the beautiful convergence of our True Wireless leadership, form factor innovation, and 13 years of OLED mastery,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “LG continues to raise the bar for OLED TVs, setting the standard for what’s next.”

The software is getting a boost as well. The TV can now recognize different family members just by the sound of their voice. When you speak to it, the screen switches to your personal profile with your own apps and shows. It even integrates Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, so you can ask the TV questions while you watch.

For gamers, the W6 supports a 165Hz refresh rate, which should keep things smooth for PC and console play. When not using the TV for movies or games, a service called Gallery+ lets you display artwork or your own photos so the screen doesn’t just look like a big black rectangle on the wall.