IntBot’s CES booth will be run entirely by the humanoid robot Nylo, with no human interaction.

CES is an annual event with some of the most groundbreaking technology. The electronics show is always packed with hundreds of thousands of people and thousands of booths. At the IntBot booth this year, however, you won’t see any actual humans.

Instead, a humanoid named Nylo is handling everything. It’s greeting people, answering questions, and navigating the crowd without anyone standing behind it with a remote.

While seeing a humanoid robot walking around the show floor at CES is not unusual, not seeing a human control it is. IntBot is letting Nylo work in a completely unscripted environment. The point is to show that robots can handle the unpredictability of a public space on their own.

The Tech Behind the Humanoid

The tech making this happen is called IntEngine. Think of it as a brain that processes sight and sound at the same time. It doesn’t just sit there waiting for a command; it can look at a group of people, read the vibe, and decide when it’s the right time to start talking.

“We are moving from Digital AI to Physical Agents,” said Lei Yang, CEO of IntBot. “Digital intelligence is powerful, but it has largely remained virtual. Nylo is the interface that allows AI to step into human spaces and interact with us on human terms.”

According to the company, this isn’t just a concept or demonstration. Nylo has already worked information desks at major conferences, and these robots are currently being used in hotels to handle basic guest requests. It frees up the human staff to handle more complex tasks while the robot takes care of repetitive questions.

IntBot is so confident in the tech that they’re inviting people to try and trip the robot up with random questions. Remember, there is no human element. It’s just a robot trying to hold its own in a busy convention center. In the real world, it will be interesting to see how patrons react to a robot at a front desk or booth.