The creators of the AI injury prevention system are the youngest entrepreneurs at CES.

CES 2026 usually highlights the latest in AI, TVs, and electronics. But this year in Las Vegas, a startup called Smartan introduced something different: a system that uses artificial intelligence to help athletes avoid injuries.

Smartan aims to reduce the high number of sports injuries worldwide. Each year, about 8.6 million people are hurt playing sports, costing $33 billion in healthcare. Studies suggest that 80% of these injuries could be prevented with better technique.

Improving Form in Real Time

Historically, if you wanted to know what was wrong with your running or lifting form, you had to visit a high-tech lab. That meant using costly sensors and working with specialists. However, Smartan offers a different solution. With its technology, keeping track of an injury can be as simple as checking your smartphone.

The platform was created by 19-year-old Sanjay Thiyagarajan, an undergraduate at Case Western Reserve University, and Purdue graduate Arunesh Raja. It works with regular cameras, so you can use your smartphone. The software tracks your movements and gives instant feedback.

“We’ve democratized biomechanical analysis that previously required expensive laboratory equipment,” Arunesh Raja, the company’s CEO, said. “Our platform works with any camera, analyzes movement in real-time with sub-100ms latency, and provides instant feedback to prevent injuries before they occur.”

Expanding from Chennai to the US

The young founders say their technology is already making a difference. In pilot programs at sports academies in India, Smartan saw a 42% drop in injuries caused by poor form. Additionally, doctors and physiotherapists are using it to monitor patient recovery.

This success has attracted investors such as 4G Capital Ventures and cricket legend Ravi Shastri. Now, the team is using their CES launch to enter the US market. They plan to work with corporate wellness programs and medical facilities.

“Being amongst the youngest entrepreneurs at CES feels surreal,” said Thiyagarajan. “But watching investors and partners get excited about the technology we built in Chennai validates that Indian innovation can compete globally.”