Listen to Article

In the world of tech, we’ve spent decades using keyboards, mice, and touchscreens to talk to our devices. However, a company called LumiMind is trying to skip the middleman. At CES 2026, they are showing off a headset that lets people control a fast-paced video game using nothing but their thoughts.

The device is called the LumiMind Link. It’s a piece of “brain-computer interface” (BCI) tech, which sounds like science fiction, but the goal is actually pretty simple. It reads brain signals through the skin without surgery or implants. Then, it turns those signals into digital commands.

Playing Games with Your Mind

To prove the tech actually works, LumiMind is running live demos of LumiDash, a racing game built specifically for this headset. Instead of mashing buttons to steer or boost, players just focus their minds on what they want to do. The company claims that the device can pick up on these signals in less than 20 milliseconds. Remarkably, that’s faster than the time it takes for a physical signal to travel from your brain to your hand to click a button.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

The company is optimistic that this is the start of a new way to interact with the world. “For years, BCI technology was confined to laboratories or required invasive surgeries,” Dr. Elena Vance, the Chief Technology Officer at LumiMind, said. “At CES 2026, we are proving that high-performance, non-invasive BCI is no longer a ‘someday’ technology—it is here today, and it is fast enough for real-time competitive gaming.”

More Than a Gaming Brain Chip

While gaming is a fun way to show off the device’s speed, the team believes this could eventually help people in their daily lives. Because the headset is light and doesn’t require “wet” sensors, or gels often used in medical brain scans, it’s easy to wear for a long time.

The idea is to move toward a future of controlling smart home devices or software by only thinking about it. “Our mission at LumiMind is to bridge the gap between human thought and digital action,” said Marcus Thorne, the CEO of LumiMind. “The LumiMind Link is the first step toward a future where technology feels like a natural extension of the mind, opening up new possibilities for accessibility, productivity, and entertainment.”