The EVO factory in a box can 3D print with metals and plastics, use lasers, and assemble tiny electronic parts.

Supply chains continue to give manufacturers and industry leaders headaches. We’ve seen how a delay on the other side of the world can stop a local business in its tracks. However, a company in Texas is working on a way to fix that by shrinking an entire factory floor into a single, modular machine called the EVO. At CES 2026, the tech and manufacturing world took notice.

The EVO platform just picked up two big wins at the CES 2026 Innovation Awards, including a “Best of Innovation” title for its potential to fix how we move and produce goods.

From a Texas Garage to CES

Creative 3D Technologies, or C3DT, is based in Cedar Park, Texas. They’ve spent the last few years developing what they call “Single-Cell Manufacturing.” Instead of having five different machines to make one product, you use one machine that can do it all.

The company’s founder, Ethan Baehrend, got his start showing off early tech at CES years ago. For him, this win is a full-circle moment. “Creative 3D was first publicly shown at CES years ago, and we even found some of our core team members there,” Baehrend said. “It’s both sentimental and exciting to have CES acknowledge the potential of this technology with these awards.”

Making Things on the Spot

So, what does this machine actually do? Think of it as a Swiss Army knife for production. It can 3D print with metals and plastics, use lasers, and even assemble tiny electronic parts. Usually, you’d need a massive building and millions of dollars in equipment to do all that.

The goal isn’t to replace giant factories that make millions of items. Instead, it’s about being flexible. These units can sit in a warehouse or a local shop, making parts on demand. This means companies can test new ideas faster and produce things right in their own neighborhoods. By bringing these tools closer to home, C3DT hopes to make the things we rely on every day a lot easier to get.