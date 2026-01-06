The software identifies bird species in real time by looking at their feathers and listening to their songs.

Birdbuddy announced the Birdbuddy 2 and the Birdbuddy 2 Mini at CES 2026. You can think of these as smart homes for birds that come with built-in cameras and microphones. They use AI to act like a digital field guide for your backyard.

The software identifies bird species in real time by looking at their feathers and listening to their songs. It instantly solves the mystery of what bird is visiting your feeder. Additionally, it helps the planet because every unit acts like a tiny research station. Users can share their sightings to help scientists track bird health and migration worldwide.

Birdwatching Before Nature Tech Ecosystems

Birdwatching used to require a lot of gear, expensive binoculars, heavy books, and even more patience. If a bird flew away before you could find the right page, the moment was lost. The barriers were high, and the data people gathered usually never left their own backyards.

Franci Zidar and his team started Birdbuddy to make it easier for the public to become birdwatchers. They used the same sensors and cameras found in smartphones to make nature more accessible. They wanted to make nature send a notification to your phone, just like a social media app.

Birdbuddy’s Breakthrough

The new hardware is more like a window into nature than a computer. Birdbuddy 2 has a 2K HDR camera with a wide field of view, with a lens protected by Gorilla Glass. This is important because birds often peck at the camera while they look for seeds. The feeder uses special sensors to save battery power. Additionally, it stays in a sleep mode until a bird lands, and then it wakes up immediately to catch the action.

CEO Franci Zidar says that Birdbuddy 2 was reimagined from the ground up to be more intuitive and accessible. The new models even have slow motion and better audio to catch tiny details like the sound of wings or the specific rhythm of a song.

What the Future Holds

This technology is bigger than just getting cool videos for your phone. A large network of these devices creates a real-time heartbeat of nature. The data can help experts predict migration shifts and protect endangered species.

There is also a benefit for our own well-being. By making nature easy to share, Birdbuddy helps people care more about local wildlife. The most advanced tools are finally being used to help us fall in love with the Earth again.