Print Without the Plastic Shuffle

Anyone who has tried 3D printing with multiple colors knows how frustrating it can be. Most printers use just one nozzle, so changing colors means stopping the print, clearing out the old plastic, and loading the new one. This process wastes material and adds hours to the job.

Introduced at CES 2026, AtomForm wants to solve this problem with the Palette 300.

12 Nozzles, Zero Purge, and 36 Colors in One Run

The machine features a radical new design. The Palette 300 has a print head with 12 separate nozzles. Each nozzle handles its own material or color. When the design changes from red to blue, the red nozzle stops and the blue one starts right away. There is no need to purge between colors, which can cut waste by up to 90%. It also allows for high speed, printing up to 800 mm/s since it never pauses for a material swap.

This versatility is a big advantage for engineers and creators. The printer can use up to 36 colors and 12 materials in one job. For example, you can print a hard plastic tool handle with soft rubber grips in a single run, so there’s no need for assembly. With 50 smart sensors and four AI cameras monitoring the process, it offers industrial-level reliability right on your desk.