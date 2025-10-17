The machine was presented to the viewers at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Kubota, a Japanese multinational corporation, recently presented the ‘world’s first’ hydrogen fuel cell tractor with a self-driving function.

The machine was presented to the viewers at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. Combining AI-driven autonomous driving and zero-emission hydrogen power, the tractor is designed to help address global agricultural challenges, such as supporting decarbonization efforts while enhancing labor efficiency.

Tractor Tech

Hydrogen fuel cells are pieces of engineering that generate electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen, producing only water and heat as byproducts. This makes them a clean and sustainable energy source that produces zero CO2 emissions.

The 100-horsepower hydrogen-powered tractor operates on a fuel cell stack, allowing farmers to achieve nearly half a day of uninterrupted operation per refueling. The tractor measures 14.4 feet (4.4 meters) long, 7.22 feet (2.2 meters) wide, and 7.5 feet (2.3 meters) tall.

With no driver’s seat, Kubota’s hydrogen model can be controlled remotely from anywhere within network range. It also offers a faster turnaround between refueling, higher power output, and zero CO2 emissions.

The tractor’s AI-powered cameras are capable of detecting people and obstacles in the field, automatically stopping the vehicle.

The unmanned version of the tractor is inspired by its manned fuel cell-powered counterpart that was presented last year. This hydrogen-powered tractor delivered around 60 horsepower, utilizing three tanks located above the cab, which enabled four hours of quiet, low-vibration operation after a quick 10-minute refueling.

The Japanese company plans to test the new model in the field, stating that Kubota’s hydrogen model offers higher power output and longer uptime than battery-electric tractors.

“We will soon conduct a demonstration experiment and continue development towards practical application,” said Isamu Kazama, one of Kubota’s lead developers.