Dubbed the “MRI for vehicles”—UV360 enables dealers to generate 360-degree, showroom-ready images of trade-ins in seconds.

UVeye has announced the launch of UV360, an AI-powered platform that transforms vehicle inspections into instant, high-quality merchandising tools for car dealerships. Building on its existing drive-thru scanner technology—dubbed the “MRI for vehicles”—UV360 enables dealers to generate 360-degree, showroom-ready images of trade-ins in seconds, even before reconditioning.

TEANECK, N.J., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UVeye, the global leader in AI-powered vehicle inspection technology, announced today the launch of UV360, a powerful new platform helping car dealerships turn every fresh trade-in into showroom-ready images, even before they hit reconditioning. The platform will be rolled out by the end of the year.

UV360 utilizes the company’s trusted AI-powered drive-thru scanners – the MRI for vehicles – already used by hundreds of dealerships across the US for automotive inspections, and transforms them into a comprehensive solution, combining both merchandising capabilities as well as additional sales tools such as reconditioning reports. The system enables dealers to generate high-resolution, 360-degree images of every vehicle instantly – what usually takes days or weeks – without extra labor, hardware, or workflow disruption.

“UVeye’s end-to-end solution can provide sales teams with instant, showroom-quality images while offering tools like reconditioning reports to support faster, more transparent vehicle turnarounds,” said Omer Bar-Joseph, Chief Revenue Officer at UVeye. “This is a massive shift in how dealerships operate from sales to service, driving value across the entire operation.”

With UV360, dealers can stop waiting for days or weeks to photograph and list vehicles. The system instantly captures and refines market-ready photos, complete with hero angles, tread-depth overlays, and undercarriage composites, allowing vehicles to be listed online before they even go through reconditioning. The feature is designed to eliminate the common seven-day or longer blackout period, saving dealerships an average of $40–$50 per vehicle on each idle day.

UV360 accelerates appraisals, streamlines reconditioning, and powers up Vehicle Display Pages (VDPs), enabling dealers to list vehicles faster and with higher-quality real images (not CGI), boosting appeal along with customer trust.

UV360 operates on the same UVeye drive-thru scanner already in use by dealerships, with no need for additional photo booths, turntables, or complex hardware setups. Dealers can capture and generate the images with a single drive-through scan, then upload them straight into their inventory management system. The images are syndicated to major marketplaces, turning fresh acquisitions into online listings.

Select dealerships are already using UV360 to bolster pre-owned sales, including Brickell CDJR of Murgado Group in Florida and Habberstad BMW in New York. This technology will become available to hundreds of UVeye dealerships across the United States within the coming months.

“With UV360, what used to take us two weeks now takes just a few minutes,” said Kieran O’Neill, Pre-Owned Sales Manager at Habberstad BMW. “We go from scan to online listing in under an hour – no photo booth, no backlog, no delay. That kind of speed-to-market is everything when you’re holding $50 a day in depreciation. For us, it’s a total gamechanger.”

UVeye’s technology suite now spans the entire dealership experience, from service and inspections to BDC sales engagement, and now with UV360, AI-powered merchandising. By combining vehicle diagnostics and imaging into a single, autonomous process, UVeye is helping dealers move faster, operate leaner, and sell smarter, while giving buyers greater transparency and trust and ensuring driver safety.

