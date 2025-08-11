Uncover the benefits of UVeye’s technology in Cox Automotive’s inventory management, improving efficiency and sales opportunities.

Cox Automotive has integrated its vAuto inventory management platform with UVeye’s AI-powered inspection technology, enabling dealerships to conduct automated appraisals, capture high-resolution images, and generate instant trade-in offers directly from the service lane. This real-time, data-driven process helps dealers identify high-potential vehicles faster, improve accuracy, and streamline inventory sourcing. Early adopters, like Brickell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Miami, are already seeing increased efficiency and sales opportunities.

Cox Automotive Advances AI-Powered Dealership Innovation with New vAuto and UVeye Integration

Integration marks the latest milestone in Cox Automotive’s continued investment in delivering the industry’s most complete view of every vehicle across retail and wholesale.

ATLANTA and TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cox Automotive continues to redefine the future of automotive retail with the latest evolution of its vAuto platform, the industry’s leading inventory management solution. The company today announced a new vAuto integration with UVeye that brings AI-powered inspection capabilities directly into the appraisal and inventory sourcing process — furthering Cox Automotive’s mission to use data and AI to deliver smarter, faster, and more connected solutions that help dealers make the most informed decisions across retail and wholesale.

Select progressive dealerships are using this integration today to reimagine how trade-ins are sourced in the service drive, appraised, and converted into inventory. The shared vision is to create a seamless, scalable process that makes it easy for dealers to identify high-potential vehicles, understand their true condition and value, and generate real-time sales offers — all within minutes. “This is about helping dealers act faster and smarter,” said Derek Hansen, VP of Operations at vAuto. “Together, we’re making it possible to present informed offers, generate merchandising assets, and source quality inventory — all based on real condition data, in real time.”

“With Cox Automotive as a key partner, we’re transforming the dealership experience by integrating advanced AI into the appraisal process,” said Amir Hever, CEO at UVeye. “This collaboration is helping us automate inspections and deliver instant, data-driven appraisals — a major step toward bridging the gap between service and sales.”

Key benefits of the new integration include:

– Automated appraisals based on real-time condition data

– Instant trade-in offers informed by market insights and AI scans

– High-resolution merchandising imagery captured before reconditioning

– Streamlined inventory sourcing directly from the service lane

Dealerships like Brickell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Miami are already seeing the benefits. “We’ve relied on vAuto for inventory and UVeye for inspections,” said Jonathan Noda, General Manager. “Now we’re connecting the dots. If we can scan a car, appraise it accurately, and generate a live offer while the customer’s still in service — that’s a whole new level of opportunity.”

Cox Automotive is committed to providing a comprehensive, data-rich view of every vehicle’s condition. For more than a decade, AI has enhanced the company’s wholesale fixed and mobile imaging with groundbreaking computer vision driving accuracy, consistency and confidence across the Manheim Marketplace. Today, this technology is fueling industry-leading damage detection at select Manheim locations.

Cox Automotive and UVeye will continue to refine the integration with dealer partners and plan to showcase early results and future enhancements.

To learn more or join a pilot program, visit www.vauto.com or www.uveye.com.

Dealers interested in learning more or joining pilot programs can view this video or visit www.uveye.com or www.vauto.com.