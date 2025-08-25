SERVPRO’s Impact on Disaster Recovery Services

Discover SERVPRO’s journey from painting business to disaster restoration leader, innovating in fire, water, and mold recovery with 2,300+ franchises.

From humble beginnings in 1967 as a small painting company, SERVPRO has grown into an industry leader in disaster restoration, operating over 2,300 franchises across the U.S. and Canada. In a recent conversation with Kim Brooks, Director of Communications at SERVPRO Industries, we explored how this restoration giant continues to innovate, while staying true to its mission of making it “like it never even happened.”

The Origins of SERVPRO

SERVPRO was founded by Ted Isaacson, who expanded his painting business into cleaning services before transforming it into a full-service fire, water, and mold restoration company. What started as a local business now employs approximately 20,000 people, with about 500 based at the company’s Tennessee headquarters. This growth underscores SERVPRO’s entrepreneurial roots and adaptability.

More Than Cleanup: Restoring Lives

Disaster restoration goes beyond repairing property—it helps restore a sense of normalcy. SERVPRO’s philosophy recognizes that fire damage, water damage, and mold carry emotional weight. Their slogan, “Like it never even happened,” reflects the company’s customer-first approach, focusing on restoring both homes and peace of mind.

Innovation in Restoration Technology

SERVPRO continues to innovate by investing in in-house research and product development. Their lab has produced proprietary cleaning solutions, including a new line of botanical-based cleaners for sensitive environments. Looking ahead, SERVPRO is also exploring AI-driven weather modeling, which will allow for safer staging of crews near disaster zones and faster response times.

Training for Consistency Across 2,300+ Franchises

To maintain quality across its massive network, SERVPRO invests heavily in hands-on training. At headquarters, two specialized training houses are regularly flooded or filled with smoke to simulate real-world disaster conditions. This ensures consistent expertise whether a technician is working in Pennsylvania, California, or Tennessee.

Preparing for a Future of Severe Weather

With climate change increasing the frequency and severity of weather-related disasters, SERVPRO is scaling up operations and leveraging communication technologies to streamline the customer experience. A key innovation is offering a single point of contact throughout the restoration process, reducing customer stress during already overwhelming situations.

The Critical Importance of Time

In disaster recovery, speed matters most. As Brooks notes, “It’s the water you don’t see” that causes the biggest problems. SERVPRO emphasizes rapid response to prevent further damage, like mold growth and structural compromise, ensuring customers can return to normal as quickly as possible.