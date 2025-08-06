Curv’s system can “see” athletes in action, measuring biomechanics such as explosiveness, asymmetry, and injury risk.

Curv AI has officially launched the world’s first AI Sport Scientist, a groundbreaking tool backed by the NFL that combines advanced computer vision with AI to analyze athletes’ movements and unlock their full potential. Unlike traditional AI models, Curv’s system can “see” athletes in action, measuring biomechanics such as explosiveness, asymmetry, and injury risk directly from video footage. Born from early NFL funding and years of development, Curv’s innovation is poised to democratize elite performance and scouting tools for athletes worldwide.

NFL-backed ‘AI Sport Scientist’ Launches, Already Identifying “Hidden Gem” Athletes Worldwide

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Curv AI just launched the world’s first AI Sport Scientist—a digital co-pilot for athletes at every stage of their journey. Importantly, this AI moves beyond the functionality of ChatGPT with a major leap forward: Curv AI can actually “see” athletes and measure how they move. Using advanced computer vision, it analyzes athletic abilities, identifies performance potential, and flags injury risk.

The AI Sport Scientist is rapidly gaining adoption among athletes and prestigious sporting events worldwide. For instance, Curv’s AI will help test and select All-American athletes for the Military Appreciation Bowl Week, one of the most prestigious high school football showcases in the United States. Curv also has emerging partnerships with some of the world’s largest youth sports organizations and events.

Curv’s technology equips large language models (LLMs)—such as ChatGPT—with computer vision, allowing them to analyze athlete movements directly from video and extract precise biomechanical data like explosiveness, body asymmetry, injury risk, and movement efficiency. The collected data powers publicly accessible leaderboards, objectively ranking athletes from any mobile device, anywhere, at any time. Additionally, Curv’s AI Sport Scientist creates personalized training protocols tailored to each athlete’s unique profile, covering strength, recovery, nutrition, and mental performance. Integrated health data, including sleep and heart rate, further round out this comprehensive system.

The story began six years ago when Curv received early funding from the NFL during Super Bowl LIII’s First and Future Event to develop its proprietary computer vision platform. Long before the current AI boom, Curv was already laying the groundwork to enable AI to “see” human athletic potential and injury risk.

“Any athlete, anywhere in the world, now has access not only to elite-level performance protocols but also to unprecedented visibility and opportunity,” said Curv CEO Shea Balish. “This isn’t about replacing coaches—it’s about democratizing elite training and scouting tools for everyone.”

