Hypersport Race Motorcycle Combines AI-Enabled Platform with Advanced Hardware Design

Damon Inc., a leading innovator in electric motorcycles and personal mobility solutions, has announced the successful completion of the full-scale clay model of its Hypersport Race (HSR) motorcycle—a critical milestone in bringing the concept to physical reality. This achievement marks a major step toward prototype development and underscores Damon’s mission to integrate cutting-edge hardware with its proprietary AI-enabled platform, Damon I/O.

Follows recent announcement of Damon’s $30 million Reg A+ offering to advance its personal mobility products and AI-enabled connected vehicle strategy at https://invest.damon.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Damon Inc. (DMNIF) (“Damon” or the “Company”), a designer and developer of electric motorcycles and other personal mobility products that seek to empower the personal mobility sector through innovation, proudly announces the completion of its Hypersport Race (HSR) clay master model. This achievement marks a key step toward prototype testing for the innovative electric motorcycle, and follows Damon’s recent announcement of a $30 million Reg A+ offering to advance its personal mobility products and AI-enabled connected vehicle strategy, which is taking place at https://invest.damon.com

The completion of the full-scale clay model is a critical phase in the vehicle’s development, moving the Hypersport Race from a digital concept to a physical form. More importantly, once completed, it is expected to represent the seamless integration of Damon’s core technology asset, the Damon IO™ AI-enabled platform, with its flagship hardware design.

This milestone concludes a period of intense design and engineering focus. Key achievements of this phase include:

Finalization of ergonomic and aerodynamic features based on real-time refinement.

Integration of critical design improvements informed by advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulations.

Confirmation of vehicle proportions and styling directions that define the aggressive and futuristic look of the Hypersport Race.

This development is a significant step for Damon, which aims to revolutionize the motorcycling industry by integrating advanced hardware with its proprietary AI-enabled cloud platform, Damon I/O. The Hypersport Race is designed to be a showcase for this technology, offering enhanced safety, awareness, and connectivity.

“Completing the clay model allows us to visually and physically verify our meticulous design choices,” stated Dominique Kwong, CEO of Damon. “We are now prepared for advanced prototype development, bringing us closer to real-world performance evaluation.”

The Hypersport Race program, developed in collaboration with the renowned Italian engineering firm Engines Engineering, is a key part of Damon’s strategy to validate its technology in high-performance conditions. With the clay master model complete, Damon will now proceed with the next phases of its development roadmap, which includes the creation of a functional prototype for track testing and technology validation.

While the clay modelling phase is a traditional step in automotive design, Damon’s approach is innovative. The HyperSport Race is engineered not just as a standalone motorcycle, but as the first expression of the Damon IO platform, an advanced, cloud-connected ecosystem that can enhance rider safety, awareness, and connectivity.

For more information about Damon’s vision for a connected mobility future and to learn about its ongoing investment opportunity, please visit https://invest.damon.com.