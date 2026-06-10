The race for clean, endless energy continues to make significant steps forward. Focused Energy, a German-American company, is the latest to do so with its latest round of funding. The company has raised $240 million, marking the biggest Series A funding ever secured in the global fusion industry.

The company plans to use this money to turn an old power plant in Biblis, Germany, into a center for laser fusion. Taking over this decommissioned site means Focused Energy can use existing power lines, buildings, and energy expertise to build their systems much faster.

Transforming Old Power Plants into Fusion Hubs

The plan is to turn the Biblis site into a blueprint for building laser fusion plants everywhere. To do this, they are partnering with RWE, a major German energy company that used to run the site.

“Thanks to its excellent research ecosystem and innovative start-ups such as Focused Energy – one of the leading companies in the field of laser fusion – Germany is well-positioned to take a leading global role in nuclear fusion. That is why we are prepared to further expand our investment in Focused Energy,” Dr. Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG, said. “It sends an important message that the German federal and state governments are working together to advance development with the goal of building a commercial fusion reactor in Germany.”

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Krebber added, “RWE fully supports this goal: with our sites that we are currently decommissioning, their existing nuclear infrastructure, and our long-standing expertise in dealing with regulatory approvals, we are creating ideal conditions to secure internationally competitive advantages for Germany, both in terms of time and costs.”

Startup to Industry Leader

Focused Energy started in 2021 as a spin-off from the Technical University Darmstadt. Today, it operates out of Darmstadt, Berlin, Austin, and San Francisco. Their goal is to use powerful lasers to make clean, safe, and nearly limitless energy.

Other big investors joined the funding round too, including the European Innovation Council Fund, the previous lead investor Prime Movers Lab, and a German innovation agency called SPRIND.

“Fusion energy is entering a new era in Germany and Europe. It is now about translating our scientific excellence and industrial strength in fusion technology into industrial value creation,” Thomas Forner, co-founder and CEO of Focused Energy, explained. “The successful financing round confirms our scientifically grounded laser fusion approach, which has taken Focused Energy from a startup to the world’s leading laser fusion company in just four years. With the new capital, we can further expand our lead in laser fusion in Hesse.”