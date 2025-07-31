Survey reveals that Americans are ready to trust AI to manage over $20K of their money.

A new Advance America survey shows Americans are increasingly open to using AI for financial management, willing to entrust an average of $20,441 to AI tools, with Californians showing the highest trust at $26,788 and Wyoming residents the least at $3,571. The survey indicates that many would trust AI for tasks like stock picking (31%), tax filing (31%), and even retirement planning (28%), though Advance America advises using AI as a supportive tool rather than a replacement for personalized financial decisions.

Americans Warming Up to AI for Financial Management, Survey Reveals



GREENVILLE, S.C., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A new survey by Advance America reveals that consumers are increasingly comfortable with artificial intelligence managing their finances, with the average American willing to entrust $20,441 to AI-powered financial tools.

Advance America , a leading consumer lender in the U.S., launched the survey as part of the ongoing effort to understand how Americans manage their finances.

Californians led the nation, willing to entrust an average of $26,788 to AI financial management, while Wyoming residents showed the most caution at just $3,571. These stark contrasts likely reflect broader cultural attitudes toward technology adoption.

Specific financial tasks Americans trust to AI:

— 31% would let AI choose stocks for their portfolio

— 22% would allow AI to purchase cryptocurrency

— 15% would permit AI to rebalance their 401(k)

— 31% would trust AI to file their taxes

Putting trust in AI as a partner:

— 25% of respondents said they would trust AI more than their current financial advisor

— 27% would prefer AI over their partner when managing joint finances.

Managing money with AI:

— 17% would allow AI to make large financial moves without prior notification

— 28% would let AI plan their retirement

— 26% would feel comfortable taking out a loan or mortgage based solely on AI’s recommendation

Advance America emphasizes that AI should complement, not replace, thoughtful financial planning.

“AI can be a valuable starting point when researching your financial options — especially for budgeting, comparison shopping, or exploring different investment strategies,” says Laura McCutcheon, VP of Marketing at Advance America. “But ultimately, major decisions about your money should factor in your unique circumstances, goals, and risks. Those are things AI still can’t fully understand. Think of it as a co-pilot, not the captain.”

To view the complete survey results, visit: Advance America

SOURCE Advance America

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Advance America’s promotions. Please refer to Advance America for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.