Fetch Pet Insurance and SATELLAI Launch an AI-powered Collar for Dogs

Fetch Pet Insurance has announced a groundbreaking partnership with pet-tech innovator SATELLAI to launch an AI-powered smart collar for dogs, marking a major advancement in proactive and personalized pet care. The SATELLAI Collar uses real-time GPS tracking and activity monitoring to provide deep insights into a dog’s behavior, energy levels, and rest patterns. Powered by AI, it delivers personalized coaching for training, nutrition, and health, along with customizable virtual fences for safe and flexible boundaries.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fetch Pet Insurance, the most complete pet insurance in North America, today announced a strategic partnership with pet-tech pioneer SATELLAI to deliver cutting-edge smart collars for dogs —a major leap toward the future of proactive, personalized pet health.

SATELLAI’s state-of-the-art collar offers unparalleled insights into a pet’s behaviour, energy levels, and rest patterns through real-time GPS tracking and activity monitoring. Just as important, the collar’s AI-driven coaching turns those insights into action, offering personalized guidance on training, nutrition, and health. Pet parents can also set up customized virtual fences to define safety zones—no wires, no digging, and uses a non-invasive, positive reinforcement training approach—giving pets more freedom while keeping them protected.

In an effort to bring next-generation pet health tools to as many families as possible, Fetch’s 500,000 pet parents will have access to an exclusive, members-only discount on the SATELLAI Collar.

“At SATELLAI, we believe technology has the power to enhance the lives of pets and their owners,” said Mark Mao, CEO of SATELLAI. “Partnering with Fetch Pet Insurance enables us to reach more pet parents and provide them with advanced tools to monitor and support their pets’ well-being. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovation and the future of holistic pet care.”

“Our partnership with SATELLAI is a Moonshot moment for pet health,” said Fetch CEO Paul Guyardo. “AI has long been hailed as the future of pet care, but real-world solutions have been slow to arrive. That changes today. The technology is real, it’s here, and we can’t wait for our community to experience what it can do.”

The partnership marks another key milestone in Fetch’s years-long research and development initiative focused on how science and technology can improve pet wellness. Spearheaded by Fetch’s Veterinary Advisory Board, the program has helped produce groundbreaking, peer-reviewed studies on a range of critical topics affecting pets and pet parents, particularly the role of data in advancing preventive care and lowering health costs.