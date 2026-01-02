Listen to Article

Sony Honda Mobility is moving closer to putting its first car on the road. The company recently started trial production runs for the AFEELA 1 at Honda’s plant in East Liberty, Ohio. It’s a big step for the joint venture, turning what looked like a high-tech concept into a physical vehicle rolling off a real assembly line.

A PlayStation on Wheels

Think of the AFEELA as a mix between a premium electric car and a mobile entertainment hub. It’s packed with 40 different sensors and massive panoramic screens that stretch across the dashboard. The coolest part for gamers is that it will be the first car to feature PlayStation Remote Play. This lets you stream games from your PlayStation 5 or PS4 at home directly to the car’s screen.

If you’re parked and waiting or just hanging out, you can pick up your game right where you left off using the car’s built-in audio system. Izumi Kawanishi, President and COO of Sony Honda Mobility, says this is about more than just a screen in a car.

“The introduction of PS Remote Play embodies AFEELA’s vision for mobility: transforming the traveling space into a captivating and emotional one,” he said. “Through this integration, we are elevating the customer’s entire travel experience to an unprecedented level of entertainment.”

Checking the Tech at the “Quality Gate”

Because the car is so different from a traditional Honda, the company is changing how it checks for quality. They’ve set up a new facility called “Quality Gate” in Ohio. Since AFEELA relies heavily on AI and software, a standard inspection isn’t enough. They have to test the stability of the internet connection and the sensors just as much as the paint job.

The team also looks closely at the design. They check the car’s surface and color to make sure it looks exactly how the designers intended. All the data from these tests goes right back to the engineers to help make the production process smoother.

“We will ensure that all integrated functions installed in the vehicle operate completely as designed to deliver the experience promised by AFEELA,” Susan Dulik, a Product Quality Manager at the company, explained. “We will provide not only technology but also the highest reliability. This is our commitment to our customers.”