The top stories cover health and wellness, artificial intelligence, and even billion year-old dinosaur prints.

Listen to Article

2025 was a year filled with stories that grabbed the world’s attention. From our world of inspiration, to our world of innovation, these are some of the top stories of the past year (in no particular order).

A pioneering medical device is creating buzz in the industry. The FDA recently approved the SetPoint system, a revolutionary implantable vagus nerve stimulator for treating rheumatoid arthritis (RA). This product results from decades of research by Dr. Kevin J. Tracey, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.

This marks a significant leap in bioelectronic medicine and offers new hope for RA patients.

After baby hippo mania swept the world following the birth of Moo Deng, US-based pygmy hippo enthusiasts can now journey to Metro Richmond Zoo in Mosely, Virginia, to meet the US’s newest pygmy hippo baby.

The 15-pound female baby pygmy hippo was born on December 9, 2024, and her name was announced approximately one month later. This was after the zoo took a vote on the baby’s name, garnering over 116,000 votes from 165 different countries.

Once the votes were counted, the winning name, Poppy, was announced on the TODAY show. It received 52.8 percent of the vote.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

AI predicted that Duke and Florida would face off in the NCAA Basketball National Championship. The winner of it all? The Florida Gators. We even asked AI to predict a final score: Florida 74, Duke 71. Unfortunately, our AI bracket didn’t do so well. Be sure to check out the rest of the blog in the link above!

While this was fun using AI to hopefully predict the perfect bracket, the chances were slim and showed there are limitations to AI’s capabilities.

While the Axial Seamount did not erupt, the attention has shifted to 2026 for a potential eruption. We will ensure coverage throughout the upcoming year.

Approximately 200 dinosaur footprints dating back 166 million years were uncovered by British researchers at the beginning of 2025. The site contains five extensive trackways, the longest continuous track extending approximately 500 feet, making it one of the world’s biggest dinosaur track sites.

What was your favorite article of 2025? → Let us know!