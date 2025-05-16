Listen to Article

Autonomous Inc. has unveiled Brainy, a groundbreaking AI workstation that brings petaflop-level performance directly to the desktop, revolutionizing the way researchers, developers, and startups approach deep learning. Powered by NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPUs, Brainy enables scalable, high-performance computing for massive AI models while eliminating the latency, cost, and privacy concerns of cloud-based solutions.

Autonomous Inc. Introduces Brainy: The Petaflop AI Workstation, Empowering a New Era of Deep Learning

RIVERSIDE, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Autonomous Inc., a company dedicated to design and engineer the future of work into the hands of innovators, today announced Brainy, a revolutionary workstation designed to accelerate deep learning and machine learning workflows. Brainy delivers unprecedented AI performance directly to the desktop, empowering researchers, developers, and AI startups to push the boundaries of artificial intelligence.

“Brainy is more than just a machine; it’s a partner in innovation,” stated Brody Slade, Autonomous’ Product Manager. “We’re putting petaflop-level AI power within reach, eliminating the bottlenecks and costs associated with cloud-based solutions and truly changing the way AI development is done. It empowers you to not just think—but to think with your machine.”

Unleashing Unprecedented Power and Scalability

Brainy is engineered to handle the most demanding AI workloads, powered by NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPUs. The system delivers over a petaflop of AI performance and seamlessly scales from 2 to 8 GPUs. This enables users to:

– Prototype, fine-tune, and deploy massive AI models with up to 70 billion parameters.

– Achieve High-Performance Computing (HPC)-class results from the desktop.

– Optimize for both training and inference, supporting full forward and backward passes with autodiff. Brainy excels at fine-tuning Large Language Models (LLMs), computer vision tasks, and a wide range of deep learning models.

The Brainy Advantage: Speed, Efficiency, and Cost-Effectiveness

Autonomous Inc. developed Brainy to address the limitations of costly cloud-based GPU solutions. While cloud GPUs offer flexibility, the pay-as-you-go model can become prohibitively expensive, especially for sustained, large-scale projects. Brainy offers a compelling alternative with several key advantages:

– Petaflop Performance at Your Fingertips: Brainy provides dedicated, on-premise AI power, eliminating the latency and constraints of cloud computing.

– Enhanced Data Privacy and Security: By processing data locally, Brainy ensures sensitive information remains within your organization’s control, eliminating the risk of data breaches and compliance issues associated with cloud storage.

– Cost Savings: By owning the hardware, users can achieve significant cost savings compared to cloud GPU rentals. Autonomous Inc. estimates that Brainy can save users thousands of dollars within the first year, compared to services like RunPod.

– Uninterrupted Workflow: Brainy eliminates common cloud-based frustrations, such as queuing times, spot instance shutdowns, and internet lag, ensuring pure, uninterrupted AI power.

– Scalability and Flexibility: Users can start with a configuration as small as 2x RTX 4090s and scale up to 8 GPUs as their needs evolve. When projects are ready for broader deployment, they can be scaled to the cloud or a data center with zero reconfiguration.

– Accelerating AI Innovation: Brainy empowers AI startups, developers, and researchers with industry-standard AI frameworks like ONNX, PyTorch, and TensorFlow, seamlessly integrated with NVIDIA’s CUDA, cuDNN, and TensorRT. This enables rapid development of AI, ML, and scientific computing tasks.

Autonomous Inc. is a proud member of the NVIDIA Inception Program, designed to support innovative startups like ours, specifically in the development of Brainy. This membership grants the company access to a wealth of valuable resources and expertise from NVIDIA, empowering the team at every stage of the journey in bringing Brainy to market, from initial development to market launch and beyond.

Through the program, Autonomous gains access to benefits like free credits for NVIDIA’s self-paced courses and discounts on instructor-led workshops. These training opportunities enable developers to sharpen their skills in key areas such as generative AI, graphics, and simulation, all of which are crucial for optimizing Brainy’s performance. Furthermore, NVIDIA Inception Program provides Autonomous Inc. with exclusive offers, allowing us to deliver competitive pricing to our customers for Brainy.

Startups Thrive with Brainy’s AI Applications

Brainy supercharges your AI data training ideas with full data ownership. It accelerates finance forecasting models, healthcare patient data analysis, education personalized learning, logistics route optimization, etc. Using top-notch hardware and frameworks, this supercomputer provides cost-effective, secure AI solutions across industries directly from the desktop.

Availability

Brainy is available for order, making enterprise-grade AI performance accessible to startups and innovators. For detailed specifications, configurations, and pricing, please visit https://www.autonomous.ai/robots/brainy.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Autonomous Inc.’s promotions. Please refer to autonomous.ai for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.