What If Photography Isn’t About Capturing Anything?

Gain insight into photography from Janelle Lynch and understand how her personal experiences shape her fine art and portraits.

Beyond the pursuit of speed, access, and the latest photography gear, there are other approaches to creating compelling fine art photography. Photographer and educator Janelle Lynch shares the influences on her photography career and her approach to creating her art in this episode of The Four Worlds Podcast.

Lynch shares how early experiences, including the impact of a family photographer, helped shape how she sees herself and others through the lens. That perspective continues to guide her work today. While she is known for her landscape photography, she also turns to portraiture and alternative processes like cyanotype, using natural elements to create deeply personal pieces. Rather than focusing on “capturing” an image, she views her work as a collaboration with her subject and audience.

Her process is grounded in awareness and intention, influenced by practices that help her tune into a more intuitive creative signal. She also emphasizes the importance of slowing down and allowing her work to unfold rather than forcing it.

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Through her reflections, Lynch offers a thoughtful perspective on creativity, encouraging curiosity, exploration, and a deeper engagement with the world.