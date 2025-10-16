Listen to Article

teamLab Biovortex Kyoto, a permanent art installation featuring a series of imaginative and immersive pieces, opened on October 7. Located a short walking distance from Kyoto Station, the museum spans 10,000 square meters and features over 50 interactive artworks.

Immersive Art Museum

This Kyoto facility revolves around the idea of ‘Environmental Phenomena.’ Most of the works aren’t solid in shape and material, as their existence arises from interacting with environmental factors. The installations feature elements of air, light, water, and bubbles, with forms that shift and change continuously in response to their surroundings.

The installation unveils several new works, including some making their Japan debut and two world premieres. One work making its Japan debut is a piece called Massless Amorphous Sculpture, which features a floating mass of bubbles that represents a physical embodiment of energy.

One world-premiere installation is Megaliths, a series of giant, futuristic-looking pillars created exclusively for the Kyoto museum. Transient Abstract Life and Return is another installation making its world premiere, which allows visitors to walk atop a sea of lava or liquid gold.

The museum will also feature three educational zones for families. The Athletics Forest is a high-dimensional space that reflects the international art collective’s idea that bodily interaction can generate heightened awareness. The piece is four-dimensional, projecting worlds alongside some real-world elements, and challenges visitors to move and perceive the world with their bodies.

The Future Park installation also invites collaborative creativity by transforming physical drawings into fish that swim around in a giant digital aquarium. These pieces can also be turned into souvenirs, such as badges, magnets, puzzles, t-shirts, tote bags, and more, at the Sketch Factory installation.

Several of the futuristic installations are juxtaposed with themes from the natural world, including the Forest of Flow and Light, Forest of Resonating Lamps, Universe of Water Particles, Sea of Solidified Light, Resonating Microorganisms, The Way of Birds, and more.