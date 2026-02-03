Jacob Hashimoto’s Giant Arc at SFMOMA promises an unforgettable experience with intricate installations and innovative design.

For 2026, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) will feature an impressive lineup of exhibits, including work by artist Jacob Hashimoto.

Hashimoto’s next exhibit, Giant Arc, will be the largest and most complex installation in Hashimoto’s career. After the success of his site-specific installation, The Fractured Giant, which was featured at the Boise Art Museum, Hashimoto aims to build on his “Maker” philosophy and create a new experience for visitors to SFMOMA.

Featuring an impressive 75,000 hand-built kites, the Giant Arc installation will take over one of SFMOMA’s primary museum spaces to create a unique and striking experience for every visitor.

One of the most challenging elements of this installation will be forming a cloud canopy that extends from floor to ceiling in the museum space—a perfect representation of Hashimoto’s intersection of painting, sculpture, and architectural design.

Much like his work in Boise, which brilliantly used the Sculpture Court’s architecture to create a visually stunning landscape, Giant Arc will be built and carefully layered within SFMOMA’s unique architecture.

The artist further demonstrates this idea of connectivity in his art, as each kite uses traditional Japanese paper (washi) and bamboo. As part of their 2026 initiative, the SFMOMA is delighted to invite visitors to experience the meditative quality the artist brings to his craft.

In exploring the ambitious installation, Hashimoto admirably represents his artistic practice and its value in human experience.

Giant Arc will be on view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art starting August 22, 2026.