If you’ve ever driven down a highway and seen a silver disc lying in the grass, you probably didn’t think much of it. But for British artist Ptolemy Elrington, these “runaway” wheel covers have become the raw materials for a massive collection of metallic wildlife called Hubcap Creatures.

For over twenty years, Elrington has been scouring the roadsides and ditches for these hubcaps. Each one contains the potential for a shark, an eagle, or any other type of creature with impressive scales. All of his work is made from nothing but hubcaps that people have lost on the road.

The Beauty of a Scratched Surface

Most artists seek out the best possible materials for their creations. For Elrington, he seeks out those with the scars they picked up on the road. The scarcity of materials makes Elrington prefer to use only the tools that he has access to – a battery-powered drill and some wire – to make his sculptures by hand. Each of his creations is one-of-a-kind.

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What started as a project to utilize the free materials that people leave on the road has become a full-time career for Elrington. His work has been sought after by many brands to highlight the importance of the circular economy. His creations include everything from small fish to a ten-meter-long dragon out of over 200 hubcaps.

Once people have seen one of his creations, they will never look at a hubcap the same again. They have transformed from a piece of trash into a scavenger hunt for pieces of art. Elrington’s work is a great reminder that innovation does not always involve creating new technologies but rather a closer look at existing products and the resources people waste today.