This workshop is encouraging kids aged 6–12 to explore the beauty of nature through imaginative LEGO builds.

The LEGO Group has announced the second installment of its free 2025 Creativity Workshop series, taking place both online and at select LEGO Stores across North America on June 28 and 29. Following a successful April launch, this workshop centers on the theme of Botanicals, encouraging kids aged 6–12 to explore the beauty of nature through imaginative LEGO builds. The workshops aim to spark creativity, curiosity, and a deeper appreciation for the natural world, all while supporting the LEGO Group’s broader mission to inspire and empower young creators.

LET CREATIVITY BLOOM! THE LEGO GROUP CONTINUES FREE 2025 CREATIVITY WORKSHOP SERIES WITH BOTANICALS-THEMED EVENTS

The Second Workshop of the Year Will be Held at Select LEGO Stores Across North America from 6/28-6/29 & is Available Online

ENNFIELD, Conn., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the heels of a successful first event in April, The LEGO Group today announces its second iteration of the free, ongoing Creativity Workshop series for 2025, centered around the theme of Botanicals. The offerings uphold the LEGO Group’s mission to ignite imagination and nurture valuable social skills through engaging online and in-store experiences for young creators aged 6 – 12.

The upcoming workshops present options for both virtual and in-person participation, all free of charge. The online workshop, hosted by popular New York-based content creator Christopher Griffin, AKA Plant Kween, will live on the LEGO Group’s website, and offer creative inspiration for making a variety of LEGO botanical structures on users’ own terms. This is coupled with two live, in-store workshops where LEGO Brick Specialists will help young creatives put their own spin on a LEGO butterfly garden.

Both guided, interactive experiences are designed to spark curiosity, encourage creativity, and foster a deeper appreciation for the beauty of plants and nature. Here are more details on the two ways to get involved:

Creativity Workshops – Held at select LEGO Stores on Saturday, June 28th and Sunday, June 29th, this workshop invites young creators to explore the wonder of nature and botanicals by building their own butterfly garden, with expert guidance from LEGO Brick Specialists. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance at LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops. T&Cs apply.

Creativity at Home Online Workshops – Led by content creator Plant Kween AKA Christopher Griffin, the Creativity at Home Workshop is now available to watch online.

Christopher will demonstrate how to create nature-themed builds – a plant pot, vase, and desk plant that celebrate the beauty of botanicals. Join the fun starting today at LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops.

Plant Kween, AKA Christopher Griffin, comments:

“I’ve always felt a deep connection to nature, and love decorating my home with botanicals. I’m so excited about this opportunity to celebrate the joy and beauty that plants bring into our lives, one brick at a time. What makes this especially meaningful is seeing young people get involved, using their imaginations to build, explore, and develop a deeper appreciation for the natural world. It’s hands-on, joyful learning that truly plants the seeds for creativity and connection.”

The Creativity Workshops are part of the LEGO Group’s commitment to championing and standing up for girls’ creativity, with different themes throughout the year including Friendship, Botanicals and Summer Fun.

To watch online now and purchase a ticket to attend an in-store Creativity Workshop at a LEGO store near you, visit www.LEGO.com/CreativityWorkshops

