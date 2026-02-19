Researchers speculate that King James II may have worn the slippers when visiting Coventry in 1687.

A leather and golden silk slipper believed to have been worn by King James II is going to be displayed at Killerton, a mansion in Devon that houses the National Trust’s costume collection.

Could This Slipper Have Belonged to King James II?

Researchers speculate that he may have worn the slippers when visiting Coventry in 1687, when a grand banquet was held in his honor. They believe he may have gifted the slippers to one of his hosts, which was a common practice among visiting royals at the time.

Unknown to his hosts at the time, the king’s reign didn’t last much longer. King James II was promising to repeal laws barring Catholics from public and military office, which sparked opposition from those afraid of the restoration of a Catholic state and monarchy.

He was eventually deposed in favor of his daughter Mary, fleeing to France and dying in exile in 1701. Alongside much of the historic core of the city, the rooms occupied by the king in Coventry were destroyed in the Blitz.

The single slipper, which features a woven floral pattern, was bequeathed to the National Trust in 1978. Though the connection with King James II is more anecdotal, the trust is researching the piece’s history.

Though it has long been housed in a private costume museum, the origins of how or where it was acquired remain unknown. Shelley Tobin, costume curator at Killerton, speculates regarding whether the other slipper may one day be found.

“This slipper brings together many qualities we value in historic clothing,” she says.

“Craftsmanship, social context and the traces of the people who made and used it … It invites us to imagine royal travel, gift giving and the long journeys objects can take through history before arriving in our care.”

The slipper will be on display in the History Off the Hanger exhibition at Killerton until November 1, 2026.