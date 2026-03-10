Though the positive health effects of art have been studied before, this is the first study to track the real-time benefits of looking at art.

The study found an immediate and measurable impact on health from viewing art, showing it activates the immune, endocrine, and autonomic nervous systems simultaneously.

Study Tracks Health Benefits of Art

The researchers are calling art a “cultural workout for the body,” one that may affect our susceptibility to conditions from heart disease to depression.

The study included 50 volunteers, each viewing works by either Paul Gauguin, Édouard Manet, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, and Vincent van Gogh. Some viewed the artworks in person at London’s Courtauld Gallery, while others looked at reproductions of the works elsewhere.

The participants’ heart rate and skin temperatures were monitored via digital watches to monitor their interest and health. Saliva samples were also taken to analyze the stress levels via the presence of cortisol and cytokines, which are linked to stress and chronic disease.

The results showed that cortisol levels fell by approximately 22 percent on average for those at the gallery and 8 percent for those viewing reproductions. The in-gallery group also showed more dynamic heart rates, indicating positive arousal.

According to Tony Woods, researcher at King’s College London, they were “genuinely surprised” by the positive impact on the three systems.

“In short, our unique and original study provides compelling evidence that viewing art in a gallery is ‘good for you’ and helps to further our understanding of its fundamental benefits,” Woods added. “In essence, art doesn’t just move us emotionally—it calms the body too.”

“Stress hormones and inflammatory markers like cortisol, IL-6 and TNF-alpha are linked to a wide range of health problems,” added Woods. “The fact that viewing original art lowered these markers suggests that cultural experiences may play a real role in protecting both mind and body.”