Out in Western Australia, there is a stretch of road that looks a little different from your usual highway. This stretch of road is home to the Tin Horse Highway. On the highway, there are more than 70 horses made entirely out of metal and scrap tin.

These artists are none other than the area’s farmers who have a good sense of humor. Each horse was made from discarded metal parts that were no longer used for farming. These horses come in all different poses, with some even reading the paper or riding dirt bikes.

These sculptures demonstrate upcycling and the creativity some people bring to their careers. All of them used their farm’s scrap metal to create these sculptures as a fun project.

Scraps To Sculptures

Most of the horses are on the Gorge Rock-Lake Grace Road. However, if you take a detour around the town of Kulin, there are several more located on the roadsides.

The inspiration for these horses dates back to when the farmers first wanted to promote the Kulin Bush Races. Hence, they created these horses to draw attention to the races held in the area every year.

The popularity of these horses has encouraged people to continue creating them. Additionally, people from all over the world have traveled to the region to admire the sculptures and bring tourism to the rural area, which appreciates these visitors.

The West Kulin Whoppa

Advertisement

The most prominent of the tin horses is named the West Kulin Whoppa. This one holds the title for the largest tin horse in the land.

The West Kulin Whoppa was constructed out of the largest pieces of farm equipment that the farm once used. When people see the horse up close, they can appreciate the effort and skill required to create such a sculpture from metal.

As farmers, they had to demonstrate the skill to balance the weight of these horses so they would not be toppled by the harsh Australian weather.

More Than A Race

The story of the Tin Horse Highway may seem simple. However, it stands as an example of innovation that does not rely on technology. Instead, it is people using their skills to upcycle their farm’s waste, creating an economic and tourist activity that benefits their community.

It is also a demonstration of what the world needs to focus on more: recycling and upcycling the resources that people already have. Overall, it is fun to see people’s creative skills when they have some extra time and a sense of humor.