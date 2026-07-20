JetZero is opening a new engineering office at Wichita State University to help build its Z4 aircraft.

JetZero is opening a new engineering office in Wichita, Kansas, aiming to speed up the development of its ultra-efficient Z4 aircraft. The satellite office will sit right on the campus of Wichita State University (WSU) inside the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR). It will focus heavily on advanced materials, digital design, and structural testing.

For JetZero, moving into Wichita is all about tapping into a famous aviation hub. The company is already building a major manufacturing campus in Greensboro, North Carolina, and running a design center in Long Beach, California.

JetZero Expands

JetZero and NIAR have actually been working together for years to test parts for the Z4 demonstrator plane. Putting an office on campus simply makes that teamwork easier as the company targets its first big flight test.

“Opening a satellite engineering office in Wichita expands our ability to attract the world’s best talent,” said Dan da Silva, JetZero President & Chief Operating Officer. “JetZero and NIAR have been collaborating for years on composite materials qualification and structural testing for the Z4 demonstrator. The selection of Wichita for this office, where some of our structures engineers are already located, will help propel in-person collaboration as we continue to meet our milestones for the demonstrator’s first flight by the end of 2027.”

Advertisement

Tapping into a Tech Hub

Wichita State’s NIAR is the biggest university aerospace research group in the country. It houses labs that manage shared databases for composite materials used by the entire aviation industry. For a company trying to build lighter, more efficient planes, having direct access to these labs is a big deal.

“JetZero’s forward-thinking approach reflects the spirit of innovation that drives Wichita State,” said WSU President Rick Muma. “With access to premier advanced manufacturing research and prototyping facilities, deep engineering expertise, and a pipeline of students engaged in real world applied learning, JetZero’s presence on the Innovation Campus further strengthens Wichita’s position at the forefront of the future of flight.”

John Tomblin, WSU executive vice president for Industry and Defense Programs and executive director of NIAR, said the expanded partnership builds on years of collaboration.

“JetZero and NIAR are working side by side to help realize the next major leap in aircraft efficiency. Their decision to join the Innovation Campus ecosystem creates even greater opportunities for integrated research, rapid prototyping, testing, and workforce development.” Tomblin said.

JetZero plans to move in and start operations at the university campus later this year.