If you ever find yourself traveling through the Australian outback, there is one spot you absolutely must see. It’s called Wave Rock. It sounds like something you’d find at the beach, but it’s actually hundreds of miles from the coast.

Imagine a giant, solid granite cliff that looks exactly like a massive ocean wave frozen in time. It is about 50 feet high and 360 feet long. Wave Rock stands right in the middle of the flat, dry plains of Western Australia, near the small town of Hyden. It is a strange and beautiful sight, and it’s one of those places that looks even bigger in person than it does in pictures.

The science behind it is pretty fascinating. This isn’t just a random pile of stones. It’s part of a huge rock formation called Hyden Rock, and the granite itself is about 2.7 billion years old. That is older than almost anything else you can think of! Over millions of years, wind and rain slowly wore away the softer rock around it. The unique “wave” shape resulted from chemical weathering at the base. It basically created a deep, curved overhang that looks like a giant surfer’s dream.

People from all over the world travel here to take photos. You can stand at the base and pose like you are surfing a massive wave of stone. The colors are really something, too. Depending on the time of day and the angle of the sun, the rock changes from light cream to deep reds and oranges, with dark, vertical streaks running across its face. Those streaks are actually minerals that have washed down the rock over time, adding to the visual effect.

Advertisement

The area is also very special to the local Ballardong people. They have known about this place for a long time. In their Dreamtime stories, it was created by the Rainbow Serpent as she dragged her body across the land, leaving the shape behind. Nearby, you can also check out Mulka’s Cave, which has hundreds of ancient rock paintings. It’s a great way to learn about the land’s history and stories while you are out exploring.

If you are planning to go, it is about a four-hour drive from Perth. It’s a classic Australian road trip through rolling farmland and open fields. If you go in the spring, you’ll be lucky enough to see the area covered in carpets of colorful wildflowers. It’s a simple, honest look at nature’s power. There is no high-tech machinery here, just billions of years of history and a view that stays with you. If you appreciate the natural world and want a photo that will make your friends do a double-take, put Wave Rock on your list. It is a pretty incredible example of what the Earth can do on its own.