Every morning of their 10-day journey, the flight crew is awakened by a song handpicked by Mission Control specialists.

As NASA’s Artemis II mission travels around the moon and carries out critical tests, many fans online have been tracking the crew’s progress through their daily wake-up songs.

Artemis II Wake-Up Songs

#music #artemis ♬ original sound – Scientific American @scientificamerican Need a playlist to get you to the moon? The tradition of “wake-up calls,” songs played by Mission Control to start an astronaut’s day, goes back as far as NASA’s Gemini missions in the 1960s. These songs are picked out by Mission Control or requested by friends and family of the crew. Songs so far: Sleepyhead by Young & Sick (Passion Pit cover) Green Light by John Legend featuring André 3000 In a Daydream by Freddy Jones Band Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan Credit: NASA #space

Every morning of their 10-day journey, the flight crew is awakened by a song handpicked by Mission Control specialists. This is a long-standing tradition that provides some routine in the astronauts’ schedule while connecting them with humanity back home on Earth.

According to Scientific American and USA Today, here is the list of wake-up songs so far:

Flight Day 1: “Sleepyhead” by Young & Sick

Flight Day 2: “Green Light” by John Legend featuring André 3000

Flight Day 3: “In a Daydream” by Freddy Jones Band

Flight Day 4: “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan

Flight Day 5: “Working Class Heroes (Work)” by CeeLo Green

Flight Day 6: “Good Morning” by Mandisa, TobyMac

Flight Day 7: “Tokyo Drifting” by Glass Animals and Denzel Curry

Space.com even created a Spotify playlist so fans can wake up the same way the astronauts do.

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History of NASA’s Wake-Up Songs

Since the early days of human spaceflight, Mission Control has played short clips to maintain morale and structure the crew’s day. The tradition began in the Apollo era and has continued through the space shuttle program.

“On board, the crew’s eyes are opening, they are floating out of their sleeping bags, the world is in the window and they are listening to a song that’s important to them,” Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield said in an interview with Popular Mechanics. “For us, it’s a chance to touch base with home.”

Past song selections will often incorporate requests from family members or selections with themes tied to milestones on the mission.

“The Artemis II wakeup playlist was selected by the crew, with contributions from their families and friends. It blends personal favorites and meaningful tracks for the mission,” a NASA spokesperson told Newsweek.

Additional wake-up songs are expected to be revealed daily throughout the remaining few days of Artemis II’s journey.