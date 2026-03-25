A new feature allowed nature and wildlife photography lovers to vote for the funniest among 43 finalists.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards recently closed their voting and announced the winners for the 2025 competition. The new feature, called the Sterna People’s Choice Award, allowed nature and wildlife photography lovers to vote for the funniest among 43 finalists.

“We had such fun choosing our favorites that we wanted to share the good vibes and get everyone involved in the competition,” the organizers said, according to Forbes.

2025 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award Winners

The contest was originally founded in 2015 by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. The contest, which began as a lighthearted idea, is now a globally recognized wildlife photography competition with sustainability as its central focus.

For both amateurs and professionals, the contest attracts tens of thousands of silly animal photos per year. At its core, the idea behind the contest is to use humor as a tool for conservation awareness.

“Humor replaces gloom in conversations about conservation, building empathy and encouraging people to cherish wildlife,” Sullam said during a TED Talk. “These moments remind us that protecting our planet is not just urgent but deeply personal.”

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The idea is that laughter sparks empathy, and showcasing animals in relatable or surprising moments makes it easier for global audiences to connect with them. Though fear-based messaging can be effective, celebrating the joy of nature can often be a greater motivator.

“I was photographing bears and this one-year-old cub started smiling at me;” stated photographer Valtteri Mulkahainen.

A few of the winners include a smiling bear cub and a gannet bird during nesting season whose face is covered in plants on a windy day on Bempton’s Cliffs in Britain’s Yorkshire.

Photographer Erkko Badermann captured a red-throated loon landing like a seaplane in an image titled Landing Gears Down. Normally an unbalanced flyer, the bird balances by stretching its legs backward, gliding with its belly, and using the water as a runway.

Another of the many unique and hilarious winning photos is titled Bad Hair Day!, which features a mother grey squirrel amidst moving her babies to a new nest. The grass they moved through was wet from the night’s rain, and after moving the babies, the mother popped her head out while her tail was still sticking out, giving her the appearance of a disheveled mom.

The 2026 competition is now open for entries through June 30, 2026.