After pygmy hippos enjoyed the spotlight in 2024 with the birth of a feisty calf named Moo Deng, another member of the species is now taking center stage. A pygmy hippo at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center recently broke a record by becoming the oldest living captive pygmy hippo in recorded history, according to San Diego Humane Society officials.

Meet Hannah Shirley

The hippo, named Hannah Shirley, was rescued more than two decades ago. According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, she weighs 400-500 pounds, is 65 inches long, and she exceeded the previous age record of her species in managed care, which was 51 years, 6 months, and 2 days.

This is quite the achievement, as pygmy hippos typically only live 30 to 50 years in the wild. Hannah Shirley, born in 1973, already held the U.S. age record on her 50th birthday two years ago, but she broke the world record for her species over the weekend.

“Every day with Hannah Shirley is a gift,” said Autumn Welch, wildlife operations manager at the center. “Her playful spirit, resilience and sweet personality make her a truly special ambassador for her species — and a symbol of how excellent care can help animals thrive far beyond what’s expected.”

According to officials, the previous record holder was a male named “Rif,” who lived in Rostov-on-Don in Russia and passed away in 2023. They believe Hannah Shirley’s long lifespan is due to personalized care, including proactive veterinary care, an elite nutrition plan, and a 13,000-square-foot pen complete with a pond, pool, and barn.

Hannah Shirley arrived at the Ramona Wildlife Center in 2002 and is one of only a few dozen pygmy hippos living in managed facilities across the country. Since arriving, Hannah Shirley’s daily routine includes sprinkler showers, back rubs with a broom, and a diet of fruits and vegetables that are freshly grown on-site.

“Her diet is carefully managed and includes her favorite treats like wild chamomile, which she loves to forage,” said Angela Hernandez-Cusick, wildlife rehabilitation supervisor at the center. “The team continuously adapts her care based on the latest knowledge about this rare species, ensuring she thrives in her golden years.”

“Anyone who meets Hannah falls in love with her,” Hernandez-Cusick said. “Her free spirit captures the joy of working with wildlife — we’re lucky to care for such a special species.”