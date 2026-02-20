This adorable baby monkey named Punch-kun has gone viral after several clips were released showing how he has grown attached to a stuffed animal.

Baby Monkey and His Best Friend

Located at Ichikawa City Zoo in Ichikawa, Punch-kun is a Japanese macaque or “snow monkey” who was abandoned by his mother in July 2025. He was reportedly being raised by zoo caretakers initially and has since had trouble connecting with the zoo’s other monkeys.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, baby monkeys typically seek constant contact with their mothers once they’re born.

The caretakers decided to introduce Punch-kun to a stuffed orangutan toy to help combat his anxiety and loneliness. Now, he carries the stuffed animal with him wherever he goes.

Since videos of Punch-kun walking and playing with the soft toy were shared online, the tourist venue has been growing in popularity with visitors hoping to spot the pair.

In a statement posted on X, Ichikawa City Zoo wrote that “the staff is greatly surprised by the unprecedented and unexpected crowds we experienced” over seeing the animal. They also apologized to patrons for the long waits.

“I really hope Punch finds his place. Seeing the staff support him through his struggles shows their deep commitment,” a Punch-kun fan said, according to Fox News.

In another update posted to X, the zoo stated that Punch-kun was starting to integrate with the other monkeys and even building connections to the other creatures.

“Punch is gradually deepening his interactions with the troop of monkeys!” the staff wrote. “He’s getting groomed, playfully poking at others, getting scolded, and having all sorts of experiences every day, steadily learning how to live as a monkey within the troop!”

On Thursday, the zoo reported more progress, writing, “As the days go by, the number of individuals Punch interacts with has been increasing.”