Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is in high demand. Over the next decade, the world will need nearly 500,000 barrels of it every day. To meet this need, refiners have to find ways to build production plants quickly.

Honeywell is stepping in to help with a new project in Bahia, Brazil. The company is providing its modular Ecofining technology, pumps, compressors, and safety systems to a new facility run by Acelen Renewables. This site will produce both SAF and renewable diesel.

Instead of building everything from scratch on-site, Honeywell uses a modular delivery model. This means they build parts of the factory beforehand, which cuts down on construction time and lowers costs. It gets the facility up and running much faster than traditional construction methods.

Turning Waste Into Fuel

The process works by taking waste fats, oils, and greases and turning them into cleaner fuel. When mixed with regular jet fuel, this renewable alternative can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%.

“Brazil is set to produce the fuel of the future through a project that is sustainable—economically, socially, and environmentally,” said Marcelo Cordaro, COO of Acelen Renewables. “The Bahia facility project supports biodiversity and fosters an economy based on sustainability. Honeywell’s process technology and automation expertise will help maximize the production of lower-emission fuels at our facility, supporting the growing global demand for renewable fuels.”

The big challenge with renewable fuels has always been the price. Honeywell is using its automation software, called the Experion PKS platform, to help manage the plant data and keep operations steady.

“Honeywell’s low-carbon process technologies are enabling companies like Acelen to address the growing demand for renewable fuels by using a variety of feedstocks,” said Ken West, president and CEO of Honeywell Process Technology. “Technology and integrated automation play a pivotal role in reducing the cost of renewable fuels, which is essential for broad adoption. Advances in Honeywell’s technology have reduced the cost to produce SAF and the use of novel, low-cost feedstocks will help further reduce production costs.”