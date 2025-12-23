There is a vast amount of different coffee types, but these are the most popular in the U.S.

Coffee in the U.S. has moved way past the basic “caffeine fix.” Most people now have a specific preference for how their beans are brewed and served. If you’re looking at a cafe menu and feeling a bit lost, here’s a straightforward breakdown of the five most popular styles you’ll run into.

Drip Coffee

This is the classic American morning staple. It’s made by letting hot water filter through ground beans into a pot or cup. When it’s done right, a plain cup of black coffee isn’t just “bitter water,” it actually lets you taste the specific notes of the roast, whether that’s a nutty flavor or something more fruity. It’s the best choice if you want something simple and reliable.

The Latte

A latte is essentially the smoothest option on the menu. It’s made with one or two shots of espresso and a large amount of steamed milk. The “microfoam” on top is steamed milk with tiny bubbles that give it a silkier texture. Because there is so much milk involved, the strong punch of the espresso is dialed back, making it a great choice for those who prefer a milder, creamier drink.

Iced Coffee vs. Cold Brew

These two are often confused, but they’re made very differently. Iced coffee is just regular hot coffee that’s been brewed and then cooled down or poured over ice. It’s usually bright and a bit acidic. Cold brew, however, is made by soaking grounds in cold water for 12 to 24 hours. This slow process removes most of the bitterness and acidity, resulting in a much smoother, naturally sweeter drink that packs a higher caffeine punch.

The Cappuccino

While a latte is mostly milk, a cappuccino is all about the balance of textures. It follows a “rule of thirds”: one part espresso, one part steamed milk, and one part thick, airy foam. It’s a “stronger” tasting drink than a latte because there’s less liquid milk to dilute the espresso. You get a bold coffee flavor topped with a dense layer of foam.

The Americano

The Americano has a cool history. It is said that the drink originated with American soldiers in Italy, who found the local espresso too strong and added hot water to mimic the larger cups they were accustomed to back home. By adding hot water to espresso, you get a drink that’s the same size as a drip coffee but with the darker, slightly smoky flavor profile that only an espresso machine can produce.