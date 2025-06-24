Listen to Article

Coffee is more than just a drink – it’s also a canvas for creativity. Here are some creative iced coffee recipes from Folgers that will take your morning brews to the next level.

Folgers’ Brown Sugar Cinnamon Bun Iced Coffee begins with a brown sugar cinnamon syrup recipe, which combines with instant coffee and water to create a rich and sweet brew. A quick recipe with a prep time of 3 minutes and a cook time of 4 minutes, simply follow the company’s instructions beginning with frothing instant coffee, brown sugar syrup, salt, and water to topping the brew with a dollop of cream cheese frosting.

A blend of smooth instant coffee and sweet butterscotch, this is another quick recipe that only requires 2 minutes of prep time. Simply drizzle the inside and bottom of your glass with butterscotch-flavored syrup, add instant coffee and water, froth, add milk and ice, and top the simple but creative cup with either whipped cream or cold foam.

With a sweet and nutty taste combo, this Folgers iced coffee recipe only requires a 3-minute prep time. After prepping your glass by drizzling the inside with caramel syrup, blend instant coffee with milk and pecan syrup using a spoon or frother. Finish by garnishing your drink with whipped cream, pecans, and a drizzle of caramel syrup.

A blend of sweet and spicy, this flavor combines chocolate, cinnamon, and a whipped cream finish. With a prep time of only 3 minutes, begin by coating the inside of your glass and rim with brown sugar and chocolate syrup. Then add instant coffee, cinnamon, salt, water, and sugar and mix the ingredients until they’re frothy. Finally, add milk, ice, and toppings like whipped cream, a drizzle of chocolate syrup, and a churro.

This sweet and soothing drink requires only 3 minutes of prep time. Begin by frothing instant coffee and water. Then, set those ingredients aside to drizzle a separate drinking glass with honey. After frothing milk and lavender in the second glass, add ice, pour the prepped coffee on top, and top with dried lavender and coffee foam.

