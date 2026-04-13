Developers say the electric cruise ship can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 95%.

The cruise industry is often criticized for its environmental footprint, but a new concept from MEYER WERFT suggests a much cleaner future is close. At the Seatrade Cruise Global event in Miami, the shipbuilder shared details for “Project Vision,” a giant cruise ship that runs entirely on battery power.

The ship is designed to be over 80,000 gross tons and 275 meters long, with enough room for 1,856 passengers. By swapping traditional engines for a massive battery system, the ship could cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 95%.

Cruise Ship Goes Electric

While a fully electric ship sounds like a long shot for the distant future, the builders say the technology is ready right now. They’ve teamed up with Corvus Energy, a Norwegian company that has already put batteries in hundreds of vessels.

“We asked ourselves how we can use innovation to reduce CO₂ and contribute to decarbonization — not in 50 years, but much sooner,” explained Tim Krug from the MEYER WERFT Concept Development Group. “We enable a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of up to 95%.”

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If a cruise line placed an order today, the first ship could be sailing by 2031. The plan is for these ships to handle popular European routes, like the trip from Barcelona to Rome. By 2030, about a hundred ports in Europe are expected to have the charging stations needed to plug these ships in.

Upgraded Ship

Ditching the engines also changes how the ship looks and feels. Because there are no huge exhaust pipes or funnels sticking out of the top, the sun deck can be completely open with better views.

Additionally, the ship is designed to handle any weather. It features a large indoor water park at the back so people can swim even if the weather gets chilly. Plus, without heavy engines running, passengers would deal with less noise and vibration in their rooms.

“With battery‑electric cruise ships, we offer a competitive product that relies on existing technologies,” said Johannes Bade, who leads the development program. “We are opening up entirely new opportunities for our customers to operate sustainably and profitably in the long term.”