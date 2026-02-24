If you’ve ever lived near a construction site, you know it comes with loud noises and the smell of exhaust. However, Hitachi recently introduced the ZX135-7EB, a 13-ton excavator that runs entirely on electricity. It’s designed specifically for jobs in cities and neighborhoods where people would prefer a bit of peace and quiet.

The big question with electric heavy machinery is always whether it can match diesel-powered equipment. Hitachi states this one can. It’s built to do the same heavy lifting as their standard ZX135-7 model, but without the emissions.

Powering Through the Day

It comes with a 198 kWh lithium-ion battery and also has a “wired grid assist” mode. This means if you have access to a 400V power supply, you can plug the excavator in and keep working while it’s connected. This feature allows it to get through a long shift without the battery dying halfway through a task.

Advertisement

Because there’s no diesel engine, there’s also a lot less to fix. Owners can keep track of everything, like how the battery is doing or how hard the motor is working, through a remote monitoring system. And since it’s much quieter than a traditional machine, crews might be able to start earlier or work later in areas where noise levels are strictly regulated.

Safety and Stability

Additionally, the excavator features an “Aerial Angle” camera system, which gives the operator a 270-degree bird’s-eye view of everything happening around them.

“Our largest battery-powered excavator is capable of working productively and efficiently on urban and residential construction projects,” says Norihiko Kinugawa, Product Manager at Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe. “The ZX135-7EB combines robust build quality with a charging system designed to support daily operation.”

He also noted that the company is trying to stay ahead of the curve. “We continue to respond to growing demand for zero-emission equipment while addressing customer requirements for safety, productivity and reduced life-cycle costs.”