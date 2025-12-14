Join us on the TWT Report as we highlight innovative advances in education, sustainability, and manufacturing.

The first episode of the ‘TWT Report’ took us on a journey through the latest in sustainability, manufacturing intelligence, and future-forward education. We explored how companies are transforming volcanic rock into a shield against fire, turning standard adhesives into smart sensors, and converting old, outdated classrooms into hands-on innovation labs.

Join us as we recap how these pioneers are building a safer, smarter, and more creative world.

ROCKWOOL: The Inferno’s Adversary

This segment introduces ROCKWOOL and its groundbreaking use of a naturally abundant volcanic rock. ROCKWOOL specializes in stonewool insulation, prized for being non-combustible and fire-resistant. Additionally, it is capable of withstanding temperatures over 1800°F without contributing to flame spread or releasing toxic smoke.

The process involves quarrying and melting natural stone before spinning the molten rock into fine, hair-like fibers, much like making cotton candy. Fibers are then shaped, cured, and packaged for various building applications, including residential, commercial, and roofing.

Henkel: Smart Adhesives and Predictive Maintenance

Next, we dove into the world of smart adhesives with Henkel’s LOCTITE Pulse. This solution set is transforming industrial maintenance from reactive and preventative to truly predictive. Historically, LOCTITE thread lockers have solved the issue of vibrational loosening in mechanical fasteners, moving maintenance from reactive to preventative. LOCTITE Pulse leverages IoT (Internet of Things) with sensors and data analytics to monitor critical equipment 24/7. This allows businesses to predict failures before they happen, while drastically reducing costly downtime and improving safety.

Inventionland Education: Turning Students into Inventors

Finally, we explored how Inventionland Education is revolutionizing the learning environment by converting outdated school spaces into immersive, high-impact Innovation Labs. Inventionland Education collaborates with schools to transform old libraries and traditional classrooms into creative learning environments tailored to specific educational needs, like robotics, e-sports, and STEAM/STEM classes.

The design team builds immersive spaces that foster student engagement and a sense of excitement around learning. Elementary labs often incorporate natural environments with trees and clouds, while middle and high school labs are more career-path directed (e.g., themed around robotics). The Inventionland Education curriculum teaches students the process of innovation, from identifying a problem to solving it.

The Horizon Report: “Tomorrow’s Careers Today”

The episode concludes with the Horizon Report. This report offers a vital perspective on the future job market and the pressing need for educational reform. The report focuses squarely on tomorrow’s careers, highlighting an alarming global shortage of skilled workers and outdated systems wasting professional time.

By 2030, the world could face a shortfall of over 85 million skilled workers, with the U.S. alone potentially seeing 3.5 million STEAM and STEM jobs sit empty. STEAM and STEM jobs are projected to grow by 11% by 2030, creating over 800,000 new opportunities. To bridge this gap, the focus must be on education from elementary through high school. Integrating art (to make it STEAM) and using AI tools can foster critical thinking early, preparing a diverse and innovative workforce for these highly specialized roles (AI engineers, robotics pros, semiconductor specialists).